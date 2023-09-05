Manchin Announces $207K for Economic Development Planning, Diversification Across West Virginia
Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $207,923 from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) for the Marshall University Research Corporation and the Region 2 Planning and Development Council. The funding will support providing a variety of economic development services to West Virginia's entrepreneurs and small businesses through Marshall University, as well as developing vital economic development strategies for Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo and Wayne counties.
“Investing in our local communities creates good-paying jobs and spurs economic opportunity, and today’s announcement is great news for our entire state,” said Senator Manchin. “The EDA continues to be a strong partner for West Virginia, and these awards will help our businesses and communities compete and thrive. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for years to come and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support economic growth and resiliency across the Mountain State.”
Individual awards listed below:
- $137,923 – Marshall University Research Corporation
- This investment will fund the third year of Marshall University’s five-year University Center Economic Development Program, which supports West Virginia's entrepreneurs and small businesses through a robust variety of services, including mentorship, product design and prototyping, technical assistance, digital literacy, access to financing, workforce development and the establishment of an entrepreneur pipeline. The activities will enhance the economic resiliency of the state and support a diverse array of entrepreneurs and industries.
- $70,000 – Region 2 Planning and Development Council
- This investment will support the development and implementation of a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for the region, which comprises Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo and Wayne counties. The CEDS process is designed to bring together the public and private sectors in the creation of an economic development roadmap to diversify and strengthen the regional economy.
