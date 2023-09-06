Submit Release
Thanks to Mastercard, IZIVAT provides a digital tax-free shopping experience in Rugby World Cup 2023 Megastores

PARIS, FRANCE, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanks to Mastercard, official payment partner of the Rugby World Cup 2023, IZIVAT is providing a digital tax-free shopping experience across the Official Rugby World Cup 2023 Megastores in Paris and Marseille!

This digital tax-free shopping solution simplifies the vat refund process in the official Rugby World Cup 2023 Megastores for fans with residency outside of the EU. As a benefit, the Mastercard cardholders will receive a 1% extra VAT refund via the IZIVAT application.

“We are proud to support IZIVAT's innovative solution and to improve the tax refund journey for the Mastercard cardholders,” said Brice van de Walle, Managing Director of Mastercard France. This is perfectly aligned with our commitment to offering smooth and secure payment experiences.”

Wody Keita S., Co-founder of IZIVAT, said: “Thanks to Mastercard, IZIVAT is proud to be able to offer this pioneer digital tax-free shopping solutions in the official Rugby World Cup France 2023 Megastores."

About IZIVAT:

IZIVAT is an approved French operator for tax-free shopping, offering innovative digital solutions, with a presence in France, Spain and China. Committed to improving the tax-free shopping experience, IZIVAT transforms it into a fluid, efficient and pleasant journey. Through state-of-the-art technology and customer-centric design, IZIVAT is setting new industry standards for retailers and international customers.

