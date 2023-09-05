$10 Million in Manufactured Housing Communities Funding Available

Berlin, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott and the Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) announced today that approximately $10 million in funding is available to help manufactured housing communities in Vermont address water infrastructure issues. This is the second round of funding allocated by the State using American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funding. Communities are invited to apply by October 17, 2023.

“This historic funding will help ensure residents in these communities have access to functional and resilient drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and drainage systems,” said Governor Phil Scott. “Investing in water infrastructure is a high priority for my team, and this funding will go a long way and help our communities.”

“Helping these communities, which represent some of Vermont’s most affordable housing, improve their water infrastructure is an integral step in ensuring all Vermonters have access to safe and affordable drinking water and reliable wastewater disposal,” said Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Interim Commissioner Neil Kamman.

Examples of eligible activities include assessing communities’ water infrastructure needs, designing and permitting projects to address these necessities, connecting to municipal water or wastewater, retrofitting stormwater practices, installing drinking water or wastewater projects, and more.

Eligible communities can be cooperatively/resident owned, non-profit entities, or privately owned. ANR anticipates that applicants will be notified of second round awards by January 31, 2024. Awardees must complete projects by the end of September 2026.

Interested parties are invited to attend a question-and-answer session on Microsoft Teams or call in to 802-828-7667, Phone Conference ID: 503 074 591#, on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. to learn more and ask any questions about the process.

For those with accessibility needs, ANR has dedicated staff members who can help fill out the application over the phone at no cost.

ANR has already distributed $12.6 million in first round funding to 36 manufactured housing communities. This funding will benefit 3,975 residents, including 1,100 seniors and 830 children.