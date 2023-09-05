New team members appointed to support roll-out of innovative freight industry tool
Birmingham-based business which is helping to transform the freight industry has appointed key team members as it prepares to roll-out of new software.LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A Birmingham-based business which is helping to transform the freight industry has appointed key team members as it prepares to roll-out a revolutionary new software tool.
Software solutions provider CocoonFMS® Ltd has developed a pioneering cloud-based system which gives the logistics industry real-time visibility over shipments including location, demurrage and detention costs and carbon emissions.
It was one of the first SMEs in the country to receive funding from the Freight Innovation Fund which aims to help the freight industry become greener and more efficient. Since receiving the £129,000 cash boost earlier this year, CocoonFMS® Ltd was able to further develop and test its demurrage and detention calculator – CocoonDEM – ready for a wider roll-out to market.
A key part of that growth is the appointment of two new team members.
Anna Craciun joins the team as a front-end developer who will focus on advanced functionality and improving user interfaces and experience. She brings a wealth of knowledge to the team having worked as a consultant within the logistics sector for several years.
Joseph Adecer joins as a sales executive and will be helping to grow the business by sharing the benefits of CocoonDEM with as many freight forwarders, retailers and distributors as possible. Joseph previously worked with a variety of SaaS products including Catapult and Xeneta.
Helping businesses to ‘be different, be better’
CocoonFMS® Ltd managing partner James Blackman said: “We’re really pleased to be joined by Anna and Joseph as we prepare to revolutionise the freight industry with our pioneering container management system.
“We’ve been working on our transformative logistics solutions for a long time and winning the Government funding earlier this year has enabled us to get it ready for launch a lot quicker.
“We’re looking to disrupt the market as we help businesses in the freight industry ‘be different and be better’ and these two appointments are key to our rapid growth.”
The software provides visibility over containers at all times, including notifications about when they will start incurring costs, so companies can take appropriate action ahead of time, rather than after the fact.
Calculations are instant via default rates built in by country, port or carrier, or contractual rates, all available on an easy to view dashboard. Businesses can also benchmark the performance of freight forwarders and set KPIs for efficiency improvements.
There’s also the option to accurately measure and track the environmental impact of entire supply chains at shipment level so that informed decisions can be made about where and how carbon emissions can be reduced. This includes a built-in carbon off-setting tool.
Because it’s cloud-based, CocoonDEM is installed quickly and easily with minimum disruption and can be integrated with existing systems. It can then be accessed and managed from anywhere at any time.
Building on the development of CocoonDEM, CocoonFMS® Ltd is also preparing for the launch of a brand new single source of truth platform which will bring all its products together in one easy-to-use transport management system - CocoonOPS.
Boosting connectivity, growth and jobs
CocoonFMS® Ltd was one of just nine SMEs to receive first round funding from the Government’s Freight Innovation Fund which aims to accelerate the adoption of existing freight technologies and transform freight delivery around the country.
As part of the funding, SMEs were partnered with larger firms to further test and refine their solutions in real-world conditions. CocoonFMS® Ltd has been working with leading logistics and freight company, Simarco Worldwide Logistics.
CocoonFMS® Ltd is a Logistics software company based in the UK an Intuitive, cloud-based solutions for businesses seeking to evolve their logistics operations. Gain the insights needed to optimise your operations and drive growth.
