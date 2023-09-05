SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Danaher Corporation(DHR) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Danaher Corporation ("Danaher" or the "Company") (NYSE: DHR) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Danaher investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between April 21, 2022 and April 24, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

DHR investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) as the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic subsided, revenue growth associated with Danaher’s COVID-19-related businesses was declining; (ii) contrary to the Company’s prior representations to investors, revenues associated with Danaher’s non-COVID-19-related businesses were insufficient to compensate for the foregoing negative trend; (iii) accordingly, Danaher overstated the Company’s ability to sustain the growth it had experienced in 2020 and 2021; (iv) as a result, it was unlikely that Danaher would be able to meet its 2023 revenue forecasts; and (v) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Danaher during the relevant time frame, you have until September 15, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

