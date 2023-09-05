Focus on enhanced trade relations when Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade visits Egypt

SWEDEN, September 5 - On 4–5 September, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell is visiting Cairo for meetings with the Egyptian Government and Swedish and Egyptian companies. Egypt is Sweden’s second-largest export market on the African continent, and the aim of the trip is to further trade between the countries.

“Sweden and Egypt’s trade relations go back a long way, and Swedish exports to Egypt have increased in recent years. I look forward to continuing the discussions with my fellow ministers, meeting with Swedish companies and following up on the business forum we launched in March,” says Mr Forssell.

During the visit, Mr Forssell will take part in the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Volvo Buses and local bus manufacturer MCV on the production of Swedish electric buses in Egypt. Mr Forssell will also meet with Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir Saleh, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Dr Mohamed Shaker and Swedish business representatives with presence in the country.