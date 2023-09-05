EU4Business: roundtable on access to finance during martial law for Ukranian SMEs 

The EU-funded ‘EU4Business’ programme invites small and medium-sized enterprises in Ukraine to join an online roundtable on ‘Access to finance for SMEs during martial law – good practices and new opportunities’.

The roundtable will take place on 14 September 2023, 14:00 – 16:30 (Kyiv time).

During the event, representatives of enterprises will learn about available financing instruments and successful practices for attracting financing. The experts will also provide advice on how to successfully pass the selection process to receive a grant for business development.

Registration for the event is open at the following link: https://bit.ly/3PqhLs4

The event is organised within the framework of the ‘EU4Business: SME Recovery, Competitiveness and Internationalisation programme’, co-funded by the European Union and the German government and implemented by the German Federal Agency GIZ Ukraine. The programme aims to support Ukraine’s economic resilience, recovery and growth, create better conditions for the development of Ukrainian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and support innovation and exports.

