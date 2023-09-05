Submit Release
Moldova: EU Delegation staff take part in a fashion show to support local brands

The staff of the European Union Delegation to the Republic of Moldova participated in the presentation of an autumn-winter clothing collection, which took place in Chisinau last weekend.

The clothes presented at the fashion show were created by Moldovan designers working in various local brands united in the #dininimă platform.

The presentation included women’s clothing and a collection for children, especially school uniforms.

The EU Delegation to Moldova said in a Facebook post that the staff participated in the event to support Moldovan brands and designers.

