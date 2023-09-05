Moldova: EU Delegation staff take part in a fashion show to support local brands
The staff of the European Union Delegation to the Republic of Moldova participated in the presentation of an autumn-winter clothing collection, which took place in Chisinau last weekend.
The clothes presented at the fashion show were created by Moldovan designers working in various local brands united in the #dininimă platform.
The presentation included women’s clothing and a collection for children, especially school uniforms.
The EU Delegation to Moldova said in a Facebook post that the staff participated in the event to support Moldovan brands and designers.
