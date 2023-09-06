US Endo Partners Announces New Name at the 2023 APICES Conference
Specialized Dental Partners, formerly US Endo Partners, debuted its new name and partnership opportunities for OMS and Periodontal practitioners.FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Specialized Dental Partners, formerly US Endo Partners, recently stepped into the public spotlight for the first time with its new name at the AAE’s annual APICES Conference in Phoenix, AZ. The educational conference for endodontic residents took place August 25 - 26; Specialized Dental Partners was pleased to be a premier sponsor of the event.
At the core of the name change is the doctor-led, doctor-driven organization’s decision in early 2023 to welcome periodontists and oral and maxillofacial surgeons (OMS) to their growing community as part of a revolutionary move in the industry to be the first Specialty DSO to offer practice support services for interdisciplinary, integrated oral health care.
“We wanted our company name to be an accurate reflection of the entire group,” said Dr. Vladana Bacbic Tal, Specialized Dental Partners Chief Clinical Officer and endodontist partner. “Our name may have changed but our mission remains the same: To drive meaningful opportunity and growth for our teammates as we pursue excellence together. Just like when the company began in 2018, we are committed to our core values and to reaching great heights through innovation, communication, sharing best demonstrated practices, and an unrelenting focus on patient-centered care.”
Specialized Dental Partners still carry the same passion and support for endodontists that it has had since the company was conceived in 2018. APICES attendees were introduced to the company’s goals, plans for growth, and were educated on how Specialized Dental Partners can best support them as they begin their careers as endodontists.
APICES is an annual educational conference created by endodontic residents and new practitioners for endodontic residents. Whether they are incoming, current, or graduating endodontic resident members, all are encouraged to attend APICES at some point. Each annual conference offers several benefits to support emerging endodontic practitioners. APICES educational sessions present valuable topics ranging from innovative discoveries to legal aspects of practicing endodontics. Corporate partners exhibit current products, tools, and technology available in the marketplace. APICES networking events allow endodontic residents to form invaluable connections as they look to begin their careers.
Specialized Dental Partners is proud to support the AAE and endodontic residents as they look to flourish in their calling as dental specialists.
About the Company:
Specialized Dental Partners, formerly US Endo Partners, is a doctor-led, doctor-driven Specialty Dental Service Organization. In pursuit of world-class patient experiences and next-level oral health care, Specialized Dental provides comprehensive operational support services to its clinicians, facilitates peer-to peer accountability, leadership and mentoring, helps to apply best demonstrated practices, fosters innovative new technologies, and reinvests resources to improve practice performance. Our partner and associate doctors increase access to care and do more of what they love, while securing their professional futures. Founded in 2018 with a focus on endodontics, the organization supports more than 300 specialists in 34 states from coast to coast and is now thrilled to also welcome periodontists and oral maxillofacial surgeons to its community. Learn more at www.specializeddental.com.
Neil Dieterle
Specialized Dental Partners
+1 918-625-0947
ndieterle@specializeddental.com