ZeroFox Chief Development Officer Bryan Ware to Moderate Fireside with Acting National Cyber Director Kemba Walden, Future of Threat Panel at 14th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit

Company to exhibit leading external cybersecurity solutions for the public sector to protect government officials and agencies from cyberattacks at Booth #337

WASHINGTON, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, will attend and participate in sessions at the 14th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit being held September 5-8, 2023 at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C.



ZeroFox’s Chief Development Officer, Bryan Ware will moderate a fireside chat with Acting National Cyber Director, Executive Office of the President, Kemba Walden to discuss the White House National Cyber Strategy following recent updates that will better align cybersecurity defenses to the overall national security strategy. The conversation, which will focus on how new policies aid the larger US security posture and how these initiatives can be implemented to tackle pressing critical infrastructure issues, will take place on Tuesday, September 5th from 4:00pm-4:25pm ET.

Ware will also moderate a breakout session on the future of cyber threats on Wednesday, September 6th from 10:25am-11:10am ET. Featuring Dr. Nathan VanHoudnos, Senior Machine Learning Research Scientist, AI Division at Carnegie Mellon University Software Engineering Institute ; Patrick Flynn, Head, Advanced Programs Group at Trellix ; Sylvia Moran, Chief of Cyber Analysis at the CIA ; and Sandy Reback Vice President, Public Policy and Government Affairs at Palo Alto Networks , the session will explore potential watch areas - and the implications for key policy trends - as it relates to cyber threats as we connect everything to the web, move to support zero trust, in both our operational and IT networks, and as we increasingly rely on machines and programs to operate without human intervention.

“External cybersecurity threats have proven to be a top concern for the White House, with emerging technologies such as AI bringing a slew of new threat capabilities for criminals around the world. As the U.S. Government aims to mitigate these new challenges with the National Cyber Strategy, it remains crucial for organizations to monitor potential risks associated with implementing the latest applications and tools,” said Ware, who is also former Assistant Director of CISA at the Department of Homeland Security, the Nation’s cyber defense operations lead. “I’m thrilled to participate in an open forum with our Nation’s leaders including Kemba to not only identify these emerging risks, but to also discuss an actionable plan on how the White House is addressing these concerns head on.”

Visit ZeroFox representatives at Booth #337 to discuss the company’s unified external cybersecurity platform and solutions specific to the public sector. For all media inquiries related to ZeroFox, or to schedule a meeting during the show, please email press@zerofox.com .

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, has redefined security outside the corporate perimeter on the internet, where businesses operate, and threat actors thrive. The ZeroFox platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt phishing and fraud campaigns, botnet exposures, credential theft, impersonations, data breaches, and physical threats that target your brands, domains, people, and assets. Join thousands of customers, including some of the largest public sector organizations as well as finance, media, technology and retail companies to stay ahead of adversaries and address the entire lifecycle of external cyber risks. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.

