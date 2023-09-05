Submit Release
neuro42 Announces Participation at the 2023 American Brain Tumor Association National Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- neuro42, Inc. (“neuro42” or the “Company”), a medical technology Company leading the next evolution of MRI and robotics, today announced that neuro42 will participate at the 2023 American Brain Tumor Association (ABTA) National Conference in Chicago, IL on September 8-9, 2023.

“We are thrilled to join the ABTA community at its annual conference, demonstrating neuro42 leadership in MRI intervention and robotics for neurosurgery,” said Abhita Batra, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of neuro42. “neuro42 is in active development of its MRI technology platform to effectively guide brain tumor interventional procedures and treatment, addressing the needs of an estimated 80 thousand brain tumor cases detected in the US annually.”

neuro42 will participate in the Corporate Recognition and Networking Dinner on September 7 between 6:30pm - 8:30pm at the Moretti’s restaurant in Rosemont, IL.

neuro42 is also hosting an exhibit showcasing its portable neuro imaging system under development at booth #31 at ABTA 2023.

About ABTA National Conference
The ABTA National Conference is an annual meeting that brings together patients, caregivers, and survivors to learn about the latest advances in brain tumor treatment, explore innovations, engage with leading experts and network. Over a thousand participants come together at this annual event.

About neuro42
neuro42, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on diagnostic imaging and image guided surgical interventions of the brain. Founded by a team of successful entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators, neuro42 is developing and commercializing an intraoperative MR, AI and robot that allows easy access to MR imaging for screening, diagnosis and interventions of neurological diseases. Backed by over 40 patents, neuro42’s platform is poised to enhance patient and physician experience with its novel, easy-to-use and portable configuration. To learn more about neuro42, visit neuro42.ai.

