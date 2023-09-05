BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. to Participate at Investor Conferences

Submit Release
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) announced today that management will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences. The details for each conference are below:

  • CL King’s 21st Annual Best Ideas Conference on Monday, September 18, 2023. Management will participate virtually in a fireside chat at 11:00 a.m. (Pacific) as well as meet with institutional investors throughout the day. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Investors” page of the Company’s website located at https://investors.bjsrestaurants.com. A replay will be archived and available at the same location.
  • Wells Fargo's 6th Annual Consumer Conference on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. Management will host a series of institutional investor meetings throughout the day. The conference will be held at the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California. This event will not be webcast.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. is a national brand with brewhouse roots where Craft Matters®. BJ’s broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ’s EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep-dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. A winner of the 2023 Vibe Vista Award in the Best Spirits Program category and the most decorated restaurant-brewery in the country, BJ’s has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ’s award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in four states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ’s experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service, and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ’s owns and operates over 200 casual dining restaurants in 30 states. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. For more BJ’s information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com

