OptimumBank and the Broward County Chamber of Commerce to host a roundtable discussion on September 14th
This event is open to those who RSVP in advance. A link to register is below. Seating is limited.
Optimum Bank (OPHC), based in Ft. Lauderdale, FL focused on business and community banking across Florida, today announced participation in a roundtable discussion event. Opening remarks will be made by State Senator Jason Pizzo, followed by a panel discussion with OptimumBank Chairman, Moishe Gubin, Berger Singerman law partner, Marc Shuster and Analytics Miami founder, Ana Bozovic. The panel will be moderated by The Real Deal senior reporter, Katherine Kallergis.
The intimate venue will provide an opportunity for small business owners, commercial real estate professionals, local elected officials, and the bank’s senior management to engage in a robust dialogue regarding the state of the South Florida business and banking market. This expert panel brings together a wealth of detailed knowledge about the South Florida economic and business climate, along with comprehensive, and up to date information on banking and commercial credit.
DATE: September 14th
TIME: 8:30AM-10:30AM
LINK: State of Banking & Business Executive Networking Breakfast
This will be a live, interactive event where participants are invited to ask questions in real-time.
It is required that all attendees RSVP in advance and check-in upon arrival.
###
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank was founded in November 2000 by a group of local Broward County businessmen. They decided to reverse the trend of out of state mega-banks and give the area a true community bank. In the spirit of a “true” community bank, the directors provided local investors, both big and small, a chance to own a piece of the new bank.
The bank focuses on traditional in-person banking with businesses and consumers residing in Florida. Our customers found a bank that isn’t charging the exorbitant fees they were experiencing at the larger financial institutions, a bank having unmatched expertise in real estate and commercial lending.
Local banks are becoming rarer across Florida. It’s the belief of the investors, directors and employees that a combination of internet and traditional community banking is the “optimum” way to bank.
About Broward County Chamber of Commerce
At the Broward County Chamber of Commerce, our “Highest Priority” is to “Bring Business to Our Members.” When you join this chamber, you, in effect, are hiring a professional marketing company, a public relations firm, a multi-media consultant, a social media expert, an advertising company, a website marketing firm and an outside sales force at an incredible “mere” fraction of the cost. We promise to bring new customers to your door, to your website and calling on your phone!
CONTACTS:
Optimum Bank
Seth Denison
Managing Director of Corporate and Investor Relations
305-401-4140
SDenison@Optimumbank.com
Broward County Chamber of Commerce
Patricia Meyer
954-565-5750
publisher@browardbiz.com
