The Hardware Support Services Market Is Expected To Grow To $1,250 Billion By 2027 At A CAGR Of More Than 4% As Per The Business Research Company's Hardware Support Services Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company, the global hardware support services market has exhibited impressive growth, surging from $987.05 billion in 2022 to $1,042.31 billion in 2023, marking a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The hardware support services market is expected to reach $1,250.82 billion by 2027, with a projected CAGR of 4.7%.



Smart Cities Drive Demand

Governments worldwide are investing heavily in the development of smart cities, fostering a growing need for computer hardware products and, subsequently, hardware support services. The European Union is actively promoting smart city initiatives, offering research funds and sustainability targets for member states. This trend is not limited to developed regions; developing nations are also embracing the concept of smart cities, with over 1,000 pilot projects underway globally, including 500 in China. The establishment of smart cities significantly amplifies the demand for hardware support services.

Cloud Data Recovery Solutions in High Demand

Cloud software solutions have gained widespread acceptance across industries, eliminating the need for physical storage space and providing convenient remote access. With the continued growth of cloud computing services, the demand for cloud data recovery solutions is on the rise. Given the vulnerability of cloud-stored data to cyber and malware attacks, disaster recovery tools are increasingly crucial. For instance, Kroll Ontrack offers SharePoint and SQL server cloud data recovery solutions, addressing these emerging needs.

Market Leaders and Segmentation

Major companies in the hardware support services market include Intel Corporation, Dxc Technology, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, International Business Machines Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei, NEC Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., and Accenture.

The hardware support services market is segmented by type, including Computer and Peripherals Support Services, Storage and Servers Support Services, Networking Support Services, and Other Hardware Support Services. It is further categorized by mode, with options for online and offline services. Warranty type segments encompass In Warranty and Out of Warranty services.

Regional Insights

In 2022, Western Europe emerged as the largest region in the hardware support services market, followed closely by North America. The global reach of the industry extends across regions, covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

In this dynamic environment, it is vital for businesses to remain well-informed. Reports provided by The Business Research Company (TBRC) provide comprehensive analyses and valuable market insights, empowering organizations to make informed choices, pinpoint avenues for growth, and successfully navigate the continually shifting landscape of the hardware support services market.

Hardware Support Services Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the hardware support services market size, hardware support services market segments, hardware support services market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors' market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

