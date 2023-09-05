Submit Release
Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Sept. 4-8, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Sept. 4-8, 2023 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Sept. 4 – Labor Day – Office Closed  

No public meetings 

Tuesday, Sept. 5 – Primary Election Day

10:10 a.m. Interview with Brigham Young University Radio 

Location: Virtual meeting 

11:15 a.m. Meet with Larry H. Miller Company CEO Steve Starks 

Location: Governor’s Office 

Wednesday, Sept. 6 

9 a.m. Speak at annual Utah Department of Commerce breakfast

Location: Heber M. Wells Building 

11:15 a.m. Meet with Rep. Steven Lund 

Location: Governor’s Office 

12 p.m. Speak at Utah Foundation Annual Luncheon 

Location: Little America Hotel 

MEDIA ACCESS 

1:30 p.m. Host Disagree Better discussion 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

3:20 p.m. Meet with National Governors Association team 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

7:20 p.m. Speak at National Speakers Conference 

Location: Grand America Hotel 

Thursday, Sept. 7 

8:15 a.m. Speak at Annual League of Cities and Towns Convention 

Location: Salt Palace Convention Center, Room 255 

9:15 a.m. Meet with senior advisors Nubia Pena and Neil Abercrombie  

Location: Virtual meeting 

12 p.m. Meet with Utah State University President Elizabeth Cantwell

Location: Kearns Mansion

Friday, Sept. 8

10:30 a.m. Speak at Utah Founders event

Location: Eden

12:05 p.m. Attend Greek Festival 

Location: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral 

1 p.m. Speak at event honoring Rep. Chris Stewart 

Location: Gold Room 

Saturday, Sept. 9 

8:30 a.m. Speak at Utah National Guard Governor’s Day 

Location: Camp Williams 

MEDIA ACCESS

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Sept. 4-8, 2023 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Sept. 4 – Labor Day – Office Closed 

No public meetings 

Tuesday, Sept. 5 – Primary Election Day

8 a.m. Visit Eagle Mountain City Hall vote center

Location: 1650 Stagecoach Run, Eagle Mountain

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

9:15 a.m. Visit Tooele County Clerk Office

Location: 47 S Main St #318, Tooele

10:30  a.m. Visit Davis County Clerk Office

Location: 61 S Main St, Farmington

11:15 a.m. Visit West Valley vote center

Location: River’s Bend Senior Center, 1300 W 300 N, Salt Lake City

1:15 p.m. Visit Salt Lake County Clerk Office

Location: 2001 State Street South Building, Salt Lake City

Wednesday, Sept. 6 

1 p.m. Meet with Hildale mayor and city manager

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Thursday, Sept. 7 

11:30 a.m. Visit Utah Business Magazine

Location: 55 N 300 W, Salt Lake City

1:30 p.m. Meet with Ambassador of Côte d’Ivoir

Location: Gold Room

Friday, Sept. 8

12:05 p.m. Attend Greek Festival 

Location: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral 

1 p.m. Attend event honoring Rep. Chris Stewart 

Location: Gold Room

Saturday, Sept. 9 

8:30 a.m. Attend Utah National Guard Governor’s Day 

Location: Camp Williams

MEDIA ACCESS

