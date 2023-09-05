Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Sept. 4-8, 2023
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Sept. 4-8, 2023
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Sept. 4 – Labor Day – Office Closed
No public meetings
Tuesday, Sept. 5 – Primary Election Day
10:10 a.m. Interview with Brigham Young University Radio
Location: Virtual meeting
11:15 a.m. Meet with Larry H. Miller Company CEO Steve Starks
Location: Governor’s Office
Wednesday, Sept. 6
9 a.m. Speak at annual Utah Department of Commerce breakfast
Location: Heber M. Wells Building
11:15 a.m. Meet with Rep. Steven Lund
Location: Governor’s Office
12 p.m. Speak at Utah Foundation Annual Luncheon
Location: Little America Hotel
MEDIA ACCESS
1:30 p.m. Host Disagree Better discussion
Location: Kearns Mansion
3:20 p.m. Meet with National Governors Association team
Location: Kearns Mansion
7:20 p.m. Speak at National Speakers Conference
Location: Grand America Hotel
Thursday, Sept. 7
8:15 a.m. Speak at Annual League of Cities and Towns Convention
Location: Salt Palace Convention Center, Room 255
9:15 a.m. Meet with senior advisors Nubia Pena and Neil Abercrombie
Location: Virtual meeting
12 p.m. Meet with Utah State University President Elizabeth Cantwell
Location: Kearns Mansion
Friday, Sept. 8
10:30 a.m. Speak at Utah Founders event
Location: Eden
12:05 p.m. Attend Greek Festival
Location: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral
1 p.m. Speak at event honoring Rep. Chris Stewart
Location: Gold Room
Saturday, Sept. 9
8:30 a.m. Speak at Utah National Guard Governor’s Day
Location: Camp Williams
MEDIA ACCESS
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Sept. 4-8, 2023
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**
Monday, Sept. 4 – Labor Day – Office Closed
No public meetings
Tuesday, Sept. 5 – Primary Election Day
8 a.m. Visit Eagle Mountain City Hall vote center
Location: 1650 Stagecoach Run, Eagle Mountain
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
9:15 a.m. Visit Tooele County Clerk Office
Location: 47 S Main St #318, Tooele
10:30 a.m. Visit Davis County Clerk Office
Location: 61 S Main St, Farmington
11:15 a.m. Visit West Valley vote center
Location: River’s Bend Senior Center, 1300 W 300 N, Salt Lake City
1:15 p.m. Visit Salt Lake County Clerk Office
Location: 2001 State Street South Building, Salt Lake City
Wednesday, Sept. 6
1 p.m. Meet with Hildale mayor and city manager
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
Thursday, Sept. 7
11:30 a.m. Visit Utah Business Magazine
Location: 55 N 300 W, Salt Lake City
1:30 p.m. Meet with Ambassador of Côte d’Ivoir
Location: Gold Room
Friday, Sept. 8
12:05 p.m. Attend Greek Festival
Location: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral
1 p.m. Attend event honoring Rep. Chris Stewart
Location: Gold Room
Saturday, Sept. 9
8:30 a.m. Attend Utah National Guard Governor’s Day
Location: Camp Williams
MEDIA ACCESS
