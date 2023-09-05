New Data Visualization Tool from the BlueGreen Alliance Foundation and Atlas Public Policy Showcases Electric Vehicle Jobs and Investments in US

‘EV Jobs Hub’ Charts Unionization, Investments in Disadvantaged Communities, and State and Local Subsidy Data for 188,000 Announced Jobs from $154 Billion in Investment in More Than 300 EV Facilities

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BlueGreen Alliance Foundation and Atlas Public Policy today unveiled a new data visualization tool that examines the scope of electric vehicle (EV) investments in the United States. The new “EV Jobs Hub” will allow policymakers, advocates, and the public to see where new EV manufacturing jobs are being announced, if those jobs will be union, and if the investments are being made in disadvantaged communities in the United States.

“Manufacturing jobs in the domestic EV supply chain must be community-sustaining jobs with competitive wages and benefits, with safe and diverse work environments, and where workers have the free and fair choice to join a union,” said BlueGreen Alliance Foundation President Jason Walsh. “President Biden and his administration have championed efforts to tackle climate change and grow good jobs through the Inflation Reduction Act, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and other federal investments and these efforts are driving growth in EV manufacturing. This data can help hold manufacturers and policymakers accountable to delivering on the promise that the auto and EV manufacturing jobs of the future are high-quality, safe, union jobs available to all.”

“The EV transition is impacting every aspect of the economy, including the manufacturing of EVs and the EV supply chain,” said Atlas Public Policy Senior Policy Analyst Tom Taylor. “The EV Jobs Hub initiative seeks to cut through the noise from large announcements and organize it in a more digestible way. The interactive dashboard will help users understand where these jobs and accompanying investment will go, whether workers are represented by unions, the range of state and federal support for this new economy, and much more.”

The EV Jobs Hub provides actionable information on EV manufacturing and employment trends. The hub contains a wealth of data on EV manufacturing at the facility level, including:

Investments in the assembly of various vehicle classes;

Manufacturing of vehicle components; and

Battery production, battery recycling, and EV charging manufacturing.

The investment data is coupled with information on federal funding programs and incentives, subsidies, and classifications for disadvantaged communities and congressional districts. It also includes the announced jobs for a facility and their unionization status where available. The hub aggregates this information in an easy-to-use dashboard to help users quickly find the information they need.

View the EV Jobs Hub at evjobs.bgafoundation.org.

The BlueGreen Alliance Foundation educates the public about the job-creating potential of environmental solutions. Find out more: www.bgafoundation.org.





Atlas Public Policy equips businesses and policymakers to make strategic, informed decisions that serve the public interest. Atlas builds analytical tools and dashboards using powerful, accessible technology, and offers expert advisory services to tackle the pressing issues of the day. Atlas is based in Washington, DC and was founded in 2015. Find out more: https://atlaspolicy.com

