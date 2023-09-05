Submit Release
Lencia Marshall Releases New Book and Marks the Five-Year Anniversary of Retreats.

From Personal Triumphs to Global Transformations: Lencia Marshall’s New Chapter in Uplifting and Inspiring Individuals Worldwide

I want to die empty because I've poured out all that God put in me.”
— Lencia Marshall
CHICAGO, IL (September 5, 2023) -
A transformative force in the realm of leadership and empowerment, Lencia Marshall has been turning heads with her game-changing approach in the retreat sector, touching lives across diverse demographics. From her roles as a devoted mother of four, ordained minister, scholar, to her service as a Navy veteran, Marshall encapsulates resilience, faith, and vast worldly experiences.

Having addressed audiences from London to Dubai, Kenya to Greece, her global footprint is undeniable. Yet, while her ventures span from international speaking engagements to revolutionary retreat coaching, this year sees a pivot to a medium close to her heart: literature.

In September 2023, Lencia is set to unveil her anticipated book "The Wounded Healer." This literary masterpiece promises to be a culmination of her insights, experiences, and the wisdom she has gathered on her global escapades. Ahead of its release, Lencia will begin her book signing tour with a special event in Atlanta.

While the Grind & Grace Experience celebrates its fifth anniversary in 2023, with standout retreats planned, it's her book that is poised to be a beacon for those looking to find their purpose and voice.

Accolades have found their way to Lencia; from receiving the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, endorsed by President Joe Biden, to an Honorary Doctorate in Humanitarianism. With Sheen magazine listing her among the '23 Women to Look Out for in 2023', the momentum behind Marshall's initiatives shows no sign of waning.

Lencia's passion is evident in every endeavor she undertakes, with the Grind & Grace Global Retreat standing as a testament to her vision of purposeful engagement and growth. As she charts new territories with her book, she continues to champion transformative experiences that reshape lives.

For those ready to be inspired and take charge of their narrative, "The Wounded Healer" beckons. Dive into a journey curated by Lencia Marshall and emerge with newfound clarity and purpose.

About Lencia Marshall: Renowned as a global influencer and a visionary in empowerment, Lencia Marshall combines her vast experiences and unwavering passion to challenge, inspire, and guide individuals toward realizing their fullest potential.









