Mont Vernon Man Sustains Serious Injuries in OHRV Crash in Henniker

Conservation Officer Griffin McKeown
603-352-9669
September 5, 2023

Henniker, NH – Just before 10:30 a.m. on September 3, 2023, Merrimack County Dispatch received a report of a dirt bike accident on Craney Pond Road in Henniker. Craney Pond Road is a Class 6 road as well as a designated OHRV trail. Paul Cassidy, 53, of Mont Vernon, NH, was traveling with three other riders heading south when he struck a rock in the trail. The rock caused him to lose control of his OHRV, resulting in rapid acceleration, which sent him into a large tree on the west side of the trail. Cassidy was thrown from the dirt bike, sustaining serious bodily injuries. He was wearing a helmet, eye protection, and other protective riding gear at the time of the crash.

Henniker Fire and Rescue and Henniker Police arrived by 10:37 a.m. and were able to quickly get on scene through the Pat’s Peak access road. New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers also responded. Henniker first responders were able to quickly provide care and to extricate Cassidy who was then transported to Concord Hospital for further treatment.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers are investigating the crash. At this time, inattentiveness appears to be the primary cause of the crash. New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds riders to always remain alert when operating OHRVs, and operate at a safe speed at all times.

