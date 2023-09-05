Viettel Group presents cutting-edge defence industrial products at MSPO 2023

VIETNAM, September 5 -

KIELCE — Viettel Group, a leading corporation in the defence sector of Việt Nam, has announced its participation in the International Defense Industry Exhibition (MSPO) which is being held from September 5-8 in Kielce, Poland.

This marks the first time a Vietnamese enterprise has participated and showcased its products and innovations at MSPO, highlighting the potential business development opportunities for Viettel in the European defence industry sector. Viettel will be joining other renowned global brands, such as WB Group, Thales, and Lockheed Martin. Viettel Booth is at Hall G, Stand G31.

The 31st edition of MSPO is one of Europe's three largest annual defence exhibitions and ranks 9th among the top 100 largest military exhibitions in the world. Covering a vast area of 34,000 square metres, the event will feature over 700 companies and host more than 60 delegations from 36 countries. The event showcases millions of defence products and technologies, attracting over 25,000 visitors annually.

Viettel will present a range of military products across various technological generations, on par with major global players, in diverse fields, such as communications, electronic warfare, radar, optoelectronics, simulation models, UAVs, private networks for the military, and other defence products. With 60 products on display, Viettel aims to demonstrate its comprehensive research and production capabilities. The company's participation in MSPO 2023 is driven by the goal of expanding business opportunities, fostering multinational partnerships, and promoting Việt Nam's defence industry on the global stage.

Nguyễn Vũ Hà, CEO of Viettel High Tech, a subsidiary of Viettel Group specialising in the defence industry said: “Having core technology in our hands is a solid foundation for Viettel as we enter and penetrate international markets. Vietnamese defence products have met customer requirements, and we are confident and committed to providing continuously updated and improved products to serve end-users.”

“We believe that this event will enhance Viettel's position in the global market and make a positive contribution to the development of Việt Nam's high-tech industry,” he added.

Viettel High Tech is the R&D arm of Viettel Group in the high-tech industry. It continuously expands its research, mastery, and production of urgently needed weapons and technical equipment, as well as new-generation weapons. Currently, Viettel High Tech is focused on promoting the export of “Make in Vietnam” products to major markets around the world. — VNS