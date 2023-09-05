HCM City sees retail shopping boom during National Day holidays

VIETNAM, September 5 -

HCM CITY — Supermarkets and shopping malls in HCM City reported a sharp increase in sales during the National Day holidays from September 1 to 4.

Saigon Co.op, which owns Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, Co.op Food, Co.op Smile, Cheers, and Finelife retail chains and online shopping site Cooponline, said sales rose by 30 - 40 per cent from normal days.

Sales at its large Co.opmart outlets like on Lý Thường Kiệt, Nguyễn Đình Chiểu and Cống Quỳnh streets and Co.opXtra hypermarkets doubled or even tripled from normal days, it said.

There was also a sharp increase in online sales.

Saigon Co.op had increased stocks by almost 20-30 per cent to ensure there were no shortages and the number of checkout counters and home delivery staff, it added.

A spokesperson for Emart supermarket said sales were 20 per cent higher than a year ago with fresh foods and household utensils being the top sellers.

Other supermarkets such as GO! Big C, MM Mega Market and Lotte Mart were also crowded during the holidays.

An abundance of goods and promotions boosted sales, retailers explained.

Many people opted to stay back instead of travelling this time, and went to shopping malls and supermarkets for entertainment and shopping, they added. — VNS