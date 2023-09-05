The Radiation Oncology Market Size Is Projected to Reach $15.23 Billion By 2030 | North America Region Has A Major Share

Radiotherapy is used to treat cancer by radiating the tumour cells & destructing its growth and division procedure the rising incidence and prevalence of cancer

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Radiation Oncology Market shines as a beacon of hope in the realm of cancer care, illuminating the path toward more effective, precise, and compassionate treatments. With cutting-edge technologies like proton therapy and stereotactic radiosurgery, it empowers oncologists to target tumors with unparalleled accuracy, sparing healthy tissue and minimizing side effects. As cancer incidence rises worldwide, the market radiates with potential, offering patients the promise of longer, healthier lives, and healthcare providers the tools to deliver personalized, state-of-the-art care. With innovation at its core and lives at stake, the Radiation Oncology Market is truly a radiant force in the fight against cancer. The global radiation oncology market size was valued at $7.79 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $15.23 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2030.

The increase in cancer incidence, increasing use of radiation therapy in cancer treatment, and advanced technological development in radiation therapy equipment are driving the growth of the global radiation oncology market. At the same time, the fact that a good combination of 4D imaging and radiotherapy, known as 4D radiotherapy, helps to monitor the tumor stage and provides accurate data on the size, shape, location and tumor size very profitable in the company.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Elekta AB

Accuray Incorporated

Mevion Medical Systems

IBA Worldwide

Nordion (Canada) Inc.

BD

Provision Healthcare

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Isoray Inc.

Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of radiation oncology market research to identify potential radiation oncology market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided.

• Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global radiation oncology market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

The increase in cancer due to unhealthy lifestyles and increasing consumption of carcinogenic foods across the globe are the major factors expected to boost the growth of the global radiation oncology market during the forecast period. Additionally, technological advancements in radiation oncology such as image-guided radiation therapy and imaging capabilities, digital imaging, and computer-controlled imaging equipment are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Radio control systems are large and require sufficient space for installation. Therefore, in developing and developing economies, the lack of adequate health care facilities due to the high cost of health care is one of the main barriers to the adoption of radiotherapy. Currently, only a limited number of healthcare institutions in underdeveloped and developing countries are able to use advanced radiotherapy systems for cancer treatment.

The radiation oncology market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global radiation oncology market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

