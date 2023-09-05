FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023

Attorney General Jackley Joins Congressional Request

To Create AI Child Exploitation Expert Commission



PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has joined 54 other Attorneys General in asking Congressional leaders to create an expert panel on how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is to use to exploit children.

“Artificial Intelligence has its benefits, but there is also potential for serious harm that we are now experiencing with several investigations in South Dakota,” said Attorney General Jackley. “That harm is real with ‘deepfakes’ that include the use of real children’s voices and photographs taken from social media to create computer generated child porn.”

In their letter, the Attorneys General urge Congress to create an expert commission to study how AI methods are used to exploit children and then take steps to protect children from such issues as the generation of child sexual abuse materials and the use of their images for deepfake photo images.

“We need Congress to take action, and I also plan to do so this Legislative Session in South Dakota,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We will be working with legislators to address ‘deepfakes’ and to make AI generated child pornography a crime in South Dakota.”

Other Attorneys General signing onto the letter were from the states of: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.

The letter can be read here:

