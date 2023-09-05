This startup wants to change the way manufacturers order materials from suppliers

Innovative Startup Nova Tackles Age-Old Communication Challenges in Manufacturing

LITTLE ELM, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- – Job shops and small-scale manufacturers have long grappled with the inefficiencies of email chains in their communication with vendors. These convoluted and time-consuming processes have been a persistent problem, but a trio of young visionaries from Nova, an AI startup, is on a mission to provide manufacturers with a smarter, more efficient way to communicate and procure materials.

Nova, founded by three exceptionally talented Teen with impressive backgrounds in entrepreneurship, is set to revolutionize the manufacturing industry by streamlining outbound processes. This includes initial contact, follow-ups, order negotiations, and meticulous tracking of vendor inbound emails, all while providing concise parsed summaries of crucial details. Nova's groundbreaking solution can condense an 18-step procurement process into less than 5 efficient steps, simplifying everything from onboarding vendors to organizing inbound responses.

Nova's journey began during a conversation at a local Starbucks between its co-founders: Archit Thanikella, Siddhant Singh, and Paul Joseph. Initially focused on creating hardware technology for the municipal sector, the trio later pivoted to manufacturing after visiting 79 factories and identifying a significant pain point in the emailing process.

Archit Thanikella brings his expertise from the finance sector, Siddhant Singh from the technology and crypto sector, and Paul Joseph with a robust network within manufacturing. These three young entrepreneurs have already achieved notable success, from generating traction in the manufacturing sector to improving their city's road conditions through deep tech solutions and publishing research in prestigious journals such as ACM, AMS, Springer, and IEEE.

Their journey was inspired by observing 43 unique manufacturers struggling to coordinate orders and track vendor responses efficiently. One manufacturer, with 18 years of experience building material resource planning software, still grappled with messy vendor communication. This interaction sparked Nova's vision.

The trio asked the manufacturer, "What if we could create a platform that automates your outbound processes and utilizes AI to extract important information from vendor responses, all in one place?" The manufacturer saw the potential and responded, "Yes, that would be very helpful to me and my colleagues who are drowning in administrative tasks."

Thus, Nova was born with a mission to revolutionize how manufacturers procure materials, replacing cumbersome email chains with an automated system and cutting-edge AI technology.

How Nova Works

Nova leverages email automation and generative AI to send outbound emails efficiently and extract incoming inbound emails. Nova's continuous enhancements include a feature where inputting parameters such as material dimensions or delivery dates allows the platform to automatically create email templates, enhancing overall vendor outreach. The tool enables simultaneous communication with multiple vendors, reducing administrative workload. Nova's parsing tool summarizes specific order requests from emails, expediting material sourcing for manufacturers.

Currently, Nova is actively seeking pre-seed funding to support research and development, accelerating their solution's development. They are eager to showcase their innovation at TechCrunch 2023 and SXSW 2024. If you'd like to meet in person, please let us know!

For more information about Nova and their groundbreaking solution, please visit our website: https://joinnova.xyz/