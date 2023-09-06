Freename Clinches $2.5 Million in Seed Funding to Revolutionize the Web3 Domain Naming System
EINPresswire.com/ -- Freename AG, the Swiss-born innovator of Web3 TLDs and domains, has confirmed the successful completion of its seed fundraising round, amassing $2.5 million in a robust show of support from angel investors and venture capital firms operating in the Web3 ecosystem. The funds raised will stimulate the expansion of Freename and hasten the advancement of its platforms.
This funding round attracted participation from high-profile investors, underscoring the attractiveness of Freename's innovative business model and its ambitious long-term vision. The round was spearheaded by Sparkle Ventures and drew support from Blockchain Founders Fund, Golden Record Ventures, Abalone Asset Management and His Highness Sheikh Mayed Al Qasimi.
Freename's pioneering platform allows users to originate their top-level domains (TLDs) and second-level domains (SLDs) across various blockchains. These web3 domains function as digital identities, serving a multitude of functions including facilitating cryptocurrency transactions, sending both web2 and web3 emails, accessing traditional websites, and building decentralized ones. Notably, Freename empowers each TLD owner to become an authentic Web3 Domain registrar, generating revenue streams whenever users register domains on their TLD.
Freename's offerings encompass the Web3 WHOIS, a distinctive domain explorer querying wallets, domains, and TLDs from Freename, Unstoppable Domains and the ENS registry, along with the Freename Browser Extension, compatible with Chrome, Brave, and Firefox. This extension can be employed for a range of features, such as making cryptocurrency transactions through integration with MetaMask and other significant decentralized wallets.
Freename is steadily advancing towards interoperability, blending the web3 universe with web2 to ensure a seamless user experience.
Freename's CEO and co-founder, Davide, underlines, "Freename's mission is to redefine the Web3 Domain Naming System. Our community and team continue to grow, fuelled by the ambition to disrupt the market by making Web3 domains increasingly user-friendly and compatible with the traditional Internet. The closure of this seed round signifies a significant milestone for our company's growth."
"We see tremendous potential in Freename's endeavor to revolutionize the Web3 Domain Naming System," said Mansoor Madhavji, Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund. "By bridging web3 domains with the traditional Internet in a user-friendly way, they are shaping a new future for digital identity."
About Freename
Freename is the leading Web3 TLDs and Domains platform where users can register and mint their own Web3 Top Level Domains (TLDs) and Second Level Domains (SLDs). Everyone can also get Royalties and become a Registrar. Furthermore, on Freename, users can trademark their Web3 TLDs and Domains to protect their own Web3 Identity worldwide.
Mattia Martone
This funding round attracted participation from high-profile investors, underscoring the attractiveness of Freename's innovative business model and its ambitious long-term vision. The round was spearheaded by Sparkle Ventures and drew support from Blockchain Founders Fund, Golden Record Ventures, Abalone Asset Management and His Highness Sheikh Mayed Al Qasimi.
Freename's pioneering platform allows users to originate their top-level domains (TLDs) and second-level domains (SLDs) across various blockchains. These web3 domains function as digital identities, serving a multitude of functions including facilitating cryptocurrency transactions, sending both web2 and web3 emails, accessing traditional websites, and building decentralized ones. Notably, Freename empowers each TLD owner to become an authentic Web3 Domain registrar, generating revenue streams whenever users register domains on their TLD.
Freename's offerings encompass the Web3 WHOIS, a distinctive domain explorer querying wallets, domains, and TLDs from Freename, Unstoppable Domains and the ENS registry, along with the Freename Browser Extension, compatible with Chrome, Brave, and Firefox. This extension can be employed for a range of features, such as making cryptocurrency transactions through integration with MetaMask and other significant decentralized wallets.
Freename is steadily advancing towards interoperability, blending the web3 universe with web2 to ensure a seamless user experience.
Freename's CEO and co-founder, Davide, underlines, "Freename's mission is to redefine the Web3 Domain Naming System. Our community and team continue to grow, fuelled by the ambition to disrupt the market by making Web3 domains increasingly user-friendly and compatible with the traditional Internet. The closure of this seed round signifies a significant milestone for our company's growth."
"We see tremendous potential in Freename's endeavor to revolutionize the Web3 Domain Naming System," said Mansoor Madhavji, Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund. "By bridging web3 domains with the traditional Internet in a user-friendly way, they are shaping a new future for digital identity."
About Freename
Freename is the leading Web3 TLDs and Domains platform where users can register and mint their own Web3 Top Level Domains (TLDs) and Second Level Domains (SLDs). Everyone can also get Royalties and become a Registrar. Furthermore, on Freename, users can trademark their Web3 TLDs and Domains to protect their own Web3 Identity worldwide.
Mattia Martone
Freename AG
press@freename.io