’Negative Evidence’ for Neurological Complications of COVID Vaccines Explored in Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The occurrence of neurological adverse events following COVID vaccines is generally acknowledged, but their significance is downplayed, writes Jane Orient, M.D., in the fall issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons.



The devastating complications such as paralysis that are accepted as known side effects of vaccines are said to be exceedingly rare. “The abstract ‘herd’ will not even notice that one of its numerous members is severely ill or dead, but the ‘herd’ should not matter more than a single human being,” Dr. Orient writes. “One patient affected by [devastating complications] is one patient too many.”



Neurological complications can affect the nervous system at any level: brain, spinal cord, cranial nerves, and peripheral nerves. Manifestations are widely variable and can develop over a long period, making diagnosis difficult, she explains.



COVID-19 vaccines could damage the nervous system by many different mechanisms. The article discusses the role of the lipid nanoparticles in the delivery vehicle, the mRNA, and the spike protein encoded by it. Mechanisms include molecular mimicry, an aberrant immune response, suppression of the immune response, allergic reaction, and direct neurotoxicity, among others.



As more and more injuries following vaccination are reported, one would expect to see a large number of studies of purported mechanisms, Dr. Orient states. Between 2020 and 2023, 73 review papers were published describing sizable case-series of neurological complications of COVID-19 vaccines, but only three articles containing original research examining potential mechanisms. “This discrepancy is simply astonishing,” Dr. Orient writes.



Lack of the appropriate official response to a serious public health problem is “negative evidence” that an inconvenient truth is being covered up, Dr. Orient concludes. “The highly publicized and coercive ‘lifesaving measures’ now look like a ticking time bomb.”



“We must keep asking the questions…, and demand the rigorous investigations needed to answer them.”



The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.

Contact: Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, janeorientmd@gmail.com