Automotive Lightweight Materials Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.2% During 2019-2027 | Exclusive Report by TMR

The demand for automotive lightweight materials for use in lightweight vehicles is a major driver of the marketWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Automotive Lightweight Materials market in 2018 was valued at US$ 149 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 7.2% during the forecasted period of 2019-2027. The market's growth drivers are stringent pollution and fuel efficiency rules, as well as rising government programs to reduce weight. The laws governing emissions and fuel efficiency for vehicles have been tightened in a number of nations throughout the world. As a result of these criteria as the primary market driver promoting market growth, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the automotive industry have been forced to use more lightweight materials, such as composites, lightweight metals, and polymers.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬
Growing market demand for automatic automotive lightweight materials market's CAGR is driven by the automotive industry's quick adoption of cutting-edge technology. Due to the surge in the production of electric cars, it is projected that the market for automotive lightweight materials would grow over the coming years.
Electric automobiles are vehicles that are powered entirely or in part by electricity. Since they use little to no fossil fuels (petrol or diesel), have fewer moving parts to maintain, and have low operating expenses, electric automobiles are very eco-friendly.
𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• DuPont
• Henkel AG & Co.
• KGaA
• NovaCentrix
• Vorbeck Materials Corporation, Inc
• Intrinsiq Materials, Inc.
• Heraeus Holding GmbH
• Johnson Matthey PLC,
• Creative Materials Inc.
• Applied Ink Solutions.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:
• North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))
• South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• The cost associated with lightweight materials is high. Some lightweight materials such as carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP) and glass fiber reinforced plastics (GFRP) are costly compared to other traditional materials such as steel and aluminum.
• Carbon fiber composites currently cost 1.5 to five times more than steel. High fiber production costs inhibit high volume deployment. Thus, there is a need to reduce precursor and processing costs.
• Composites offer significant improvements over metals in specific strength and stiffness, creating a myriad of opportunities. However, they are more expensive. Composites typically consist of matrix and reinforcement materials.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥
• Metal Alloys (Magnesium, Aluminum, and Titanium)
• High-strength Steel (HSS, AHSS, UHSS)
• Composites (Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber, and Others)
• Polymers (PP, PU, ABS, PVC, PA66, and Others)
𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞
• Passenger Vehicles
• Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)
• Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)
𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Interior
• Exterior
• Structural
• Powertrain
• Others
