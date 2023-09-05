Market Dynamics in CAR T-Cell Therapy: Growth and Opportunities | Growing at a CAGR of 13.5%

CAR T-cell therapy is a method of training the immune system to recognize cancerous cells. It is called as gene or cell therapy.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The CAR T-Cell therapy market represents a groundbreaking frontier in the field of cancer treatment, offering a highly promising approach to combat various forms of malignancies. Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell (CAR T-cell) therapy involves genetically engineering a patient's own T-cells to target and destroy cancer cells. This innovative immunotherapy has demonstrated remarkable success in treating certain types of leukemia and lymphoma, achieving deep and durable responses in patients who have exhausted other treatment options. The global car t-cell therapy market size was valued at $1.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $6.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Globally, the CAR T-cell therapy market share is witnessing significant growth, owing to increase in technological advancements, increase in prevalence of cancer, and favorable reimbursement policies in some countries, which are expected to create new opportunities for CAR T-Cell therapy market growth during the forecast period.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Autolus

Bluebird Bio-Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Caribou Biosciences Inc.

Cartesian Therapeutics

Celgene Corporation

Cellectis

Celyad, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Kite Pharma Inc.)

Intellia Therapeutics

Juno Therapeutics

Merck & Co. Inc.

Miltenyi Biotech

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of car t-cell therapy market research to identify potential car t-cell therapy market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global car t-cell therapy market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

CAR T-cell therapy medicines help in treatment of lymphoma, acute lymphocytic leukemia, and multiple myeloma blood cancer. CAR T-cell therapy survives for a long time in the body, as it has the ability to recognize and target cancer cells even if the cancer relapses.

Region-wise, in CAR-T cell therapy industry, North America generated higher revenue in 2021, owing to strong presence of key players and availability of approved therapeutics with higher adoption of CAR T-cell therapies. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rise in awareness regarding CAR T-cell therapy, expected launch of CART drugs, and rise in the number of target population.

The car t-cell therapy market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global car t-cell therapy market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

