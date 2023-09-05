09-05-2023 Football Fridays: August 25-October 27

FOOTBALL FRIDAYs

WVU AND MARSHALL FOOTBALL GAME TICKETS

AUGUST 25 THROUGH OCTOBER 27

HOW TO ENTER:

Find the West Virginia Lottery’s FOOTBALL FRIDAY Contest on Facebook™ starting on Friday August 25, 2023 and continuing each Friday through the months of September and October. Players enter and agree to the rules by following the prompt within the post, which can include but is not limited to, commenting, tagging, selfies, or trivia questions.

PRIZE:

Winner(s) will win specified amount of tickets for particular game of week. All participants will simply follow given prompt on contest post as entry. All qualifying responses will be considered entries and constitute the individual’s acceptance of the rules. The West Virginia Lottery reserves the right to disqualify any entry deemed offensive or inappropriate, or adjust the rules for any unforeseen circumstances that may occur. Notification of disqualification shall not be provided to the player. No cash equivalent shall be awarded in place of the prizes. The winner for FOOTBALL FRIDAY will be selected via random computerized drawing.

LAUNCH DATE GAME AND GAME DATE August 25 Marshall vs. Albany, Saturday Sept. 2 September 1 WVU vs. Duquesne, Saturday Sept. 9 September 8 WVU vs. Texas Tech, Saturday Sept. 23 September 15 Marshall vs. Old Dominion, Saturday Sept. 30 September 22 Marshall vs. James Madison, Thursday Oct. 19 September 29 WVU vs. Oklahoma State, Saturday Oct. 21 October 6 Marshall vs. Georgia Southern, Saturday Nov. 11 October 13 WVU vs. BYU, Saturday Nov. 4 October 20 WVU vs. Cincinnati, Saturday Nov. 18 October 27 Marshall vs. Arkansas State, Saturday Nov. 25

ENTRY DEADLINES & DRAW DATES: The deadline to enter is each Friday by 7:00PM and entries will be entered into a computer software drawing system and a random selection will take place the following Monday (or Tuesday, if the WV Lottery offices are observing a holiday) at 9:00am. The winners will be contacted via private message via the Facebook account that was used to enter the contest.

PRIZE FULFILLMENT: Winner(s) will be contacted via direct message by the Facebook account used to enter the contest. Winners have until 24 hours to confirm and respond or the next alternate will be contacted and original winner will be voided. Please remember that the Lottery will never contact you and ask for money to fulfill a prize. If you are unsure of any emails, direct messages, or phone calls, please call the West Virginia Lottery at 800-WVA-CASH for verification of any call you might suspect.

ELIGIBILITY: This contest is open to all persons who are 18 years of age or older and a resident of West Virginia. Employees of the West Virginia Lottery and immediate family members of all such employees, and other restricted persons are not eligible to participate. Tickets are not transferrable and will be listed in winner’s name with identification required to receive.

GENERAL RELEASE: By entering the giveaway, each person releases the West Virginia Lottery and each of its employees or representatives from any liability whatsoever for any claims, costs, injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising out of or in connection with this giveaway or with the acceptance, possession, or use of any prize. The West Virginia Lottery is not responsible for any electronic or computer failure that impacts an individual’s attempt at entry.

PRIVACY: The West Virginia Lottery is committed to maintaining your trust by protecting your personal information that is collected. The West Virginia Lottery will not share, sell or reproduce personal information to any third party organization. Any and all contact in relationship to this entry process will be in the form of prize notification directly from the West Virginia Lottery. Winner will be required to provide full name, date of birth, and a mailing address.

SPONSOR/ADMINISTRATOR: The sponsor and administrator of the virtual event is The West Virginia Lottery, 900 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, WV, 25302.

This virtual event giveaway is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook™. You understand that you are providing your information to the West Virginia Lottery and not to Facebook™. The information that you provide will only be used in the event you are selected as a winner.