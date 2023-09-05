Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,602 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,107 in the last 365 days.

Gabelli Funds to Host 29th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club, New York, NY

RYE, N.Y., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, is hosting our annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club in New York, NY on September 7th.  The conference will draw 16 companies, with a focus on the themes of the strong demand outlook, high barriers to entry, large aftermarket opportunity, growth in excess of GDP, defense spending, and M&A potential for the Aerospace and Defense industry.  Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting.

Preliminary Agenda

7:50 Gabelli Funds
Tony Bancroft
 
8:00 Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP)
Marc Bell, CEO
 
8:30 Crane (NYSE: CR)
Jay Higgs, President; Richard Maue, Executive VP & CFO; Alex Alcala, Executive VP; Jason Feldman, Treasury & IR
 
9:00 Kaman (NYSE: KAMN)
Ian Walsh, Chairman, President, & CEO; Jamie, Coogan, Senior VP & CFO
 
9:30 Moog (NYSE: MOG.A)
Patrick Roche, CEO; Jennifer Walter, CFO
 
10:00 FTAI (NASDAQ: FTAI)
Joe Adams, CEO
 
10:30 Ducommun (NYSE: DCO)
Suman Mookerji, Senior VP & CFO
 
11:00 Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD)
Dan Provaznik, Director of IR
 
11:30 Graham Corp (NYSE: GHM)
Dan Thoren, President & CEO; Chris Thome, CFO; Matt Malone, President & CEO, Barber-Nichols
 
12:00 Lunch Break
 
12:15 Avio S.p.A (BIT: AVIO)
Giulio Ranzo, CEO
 
12:45 Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ESLT)
Joseph Gaspar, Senior Executive VP, Business Management; Rami Myerson, IR Director
 
1:15 AAR Corp (NYSE: AIR)
Sean Gillen, CFO; Dylan Wollin, VP Strategy
 
1:45 Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ: ISSC)
Shahram Askarpour, CEO; Mike Linacre, CFO
 
2:15 Mynaric (XE: M0YN)
Mustafa Veziroglu, CEO; Stefan Berndt-von Bulow, CFO
 
2:45 Bridger Aerospace (NASDAQ: BAER)
McAndrew Rudisill, CIO & Director
 
3:15 Park Aerospace (NYSE: PKE)
Matt Farabaugh, Senior VP & CFO
 
1x1 Meetings Only
 
General Electric (NYSE: GE)
Steve Winoker, VP IR; Blaire Shoor, Executive IR
 

The Harvard Club, New York City, NY
Thursday, September 7, 2023

Registration link: CLICK HERE

For general inquiries, contact:

Miles McQuillen, AVP Private Wealth Management, MMcQuillen@gabelli.com

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact:     Tony Bancroft
Portfolio Manager
(914) 921-5083
     

Primary Logo

You just read:

Gabelli Funds to Host 29th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club, New York, NY

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more