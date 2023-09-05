Submit Release
Indiana Author and Chronic Illness Survivor Set to Release an Inspiring Book of Poetry

Always Sunshine Yellow is available for pre-order on the major platforms and will release Oct. 3.

FRANKLIN, IN, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Long ago, Anna Maria Gray played with her sister and her cousins at her grandparent’s house in Southern Indiana, where the woods behind their “Rocky Top Home” were filled with mystery, and the children’s bedroom was painted a vivid, sunshine yellow. From within these precious memories, Gray now searches out treasure troves of truth as seen through the eyes of a child, bringing wonder and happiness forward to speak goodness into the challenging realities of adulthood.

This deeply personal collection of poems is anchored in a trust that God is good, and that even the darkest times bear a quiet kind of light. Gray has lived through divorce, through job loss, and through the chronic illness Crohn’s disease—but through it all, she has developed a gratitude she hopes to share with readers. The poems of Always Sunshine Yellow stand ready as a hand to hold for anyone needing to hold tightly to childlike faith, or to find the good in the most difficult seasons of life.

You can order here:
https://a.co/d/1uqWoca

