LikeRE.com and Miami Realtors Partner to Empower Members with Industry-Leading Professional Development
LikeRE.com, the fastest-growing real estate professional development and social network, has partnered with the MIAMI Association of REALTORS®
We eagerly anticipate our partnership with LikeRE.com, creating new opportunities for growth and success.”DENVER, COLORADO, U.S.A., September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LikeRE.com, the fastest-growing real estate professional development and social network platform, has partnered with the MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI), the nation’s largest local Realtor group, to significantly expand LikeRE.com’s reach and empower MIAMI’s 60,000 members with industry-leading Realtor training.
— MIAMI Realtors Chief of Innovative Education, Letty Oliver-Sanchez
All MIAMI’s members will receive free access to LikeRE.com’s Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE) training program, which teaches real estate professionals how to provide solutions for homeowners facing hardships such as foreclosure. MIAMI members have the option to upgrade to the full designation and membership at a greatly reduced price.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Miami Realtors,” LikeRE.com President/COO Tony Martinez said. “We are very excited to be able to roll out this program on such a large scale and potentially add tens of thousands of additional users to our network. This is all part of our commitment to becoming real estate’s leading professional development platform.”
Regarded as one of the most technologically savvy and forward-looking real estate associations, MIAMI has long had a commitment to bring the best tools, services and education to MIAMI members. LikeRE.com’s professional development offerings will become an important part of the association’s comprehensive suite of products and services.
“MIAMI Association of Realtors takes pride in leading the way towards professional development for our valued members,” MIAMI Realtors Chief of Innovative Education Letty Oliver-Sanchez said. “We eagerly anticipate our partnership with LikeRE.com, creating new opportunities for growth and success.”
About the MIAMI Association of Realtors®
The MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 103 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Comprised of six organizations: MIAMI RESIDENTIAL, MIAMI COMMERCIAL; BROWARD-MIAMI, a division of MIAMI Realtors; JTHS-MIAMI, a division of MIAMI Realtors in the Jupiter-Tequesta-Hobe Sound area; MIAMI YPN, our Young Professionals Network Council; and the award-winning MIAMI Global Council. MIAMI REALTORS represents nearly 60,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S. and has official partnerships with 256 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI’s official website is www.MiamiRealtors.com
About LikeRE, Inc.
More than 100 real estate professionals came together as co-founders and creators of the LikeRE real estate social network and professional development platform. LikeRE.com promotes greater industry education, increased marketing efficiency, and a decrease in transactional mistakes, and provides real estate professionals with the ability to save time and grow their expertise in the residential real estate sector.
Are you interested in becoming a co-founding member of the fastest-growing real estate professional development and social networking technology company? Learn more by going to: https://www.LikeRE.com/
Beau La Point
LikeRE.com, Inc.
+1 877-700-7107
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other