Pair of Hikers Rescued on Dublin Trail on Monadnock

Conservation Officer Sergeant Kevin Bronson
603-352-9669
September 5, 2023

Dublin, NH – Just before 8:30 p.m. on September 3, 2023, New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a pair of hikers in need of assistance on the Dublin Trail of Mount Monadnock. The hikers had been overtaken by darkness and did not have lights to navigate the trail. The hikers were identified as 55-year-old Bret Talbert of Charlton, MA, and 81-year-old Louis Kern of Dummerston, VT, who was having difficulty walking on the trail and experiencing muscle fatigue.

Conservation Officers assisted the hikers back to Old Troy Road, reaching the trailhead at approximately 10:10 p.m. Neither of the hikers required further medical attention.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers want to remind hikers to prepare for their excursions. Lights, water, and food are just a few things that no hiker should embark on a trail without. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.WildNH.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game Search and Rescue efforts. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.

