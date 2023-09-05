Southeast Asia Industrial Automation Market to be Worth $17.7 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

South East Asia Industrial Automation Market by Component (Plant-level Controls, Enterprise-level Controls, Plant Instrumentation), Mode of Automation, End User, and Geography - Forecast to 2030

Redding, California, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Southeast Asia Industrial Automation Market by Component (Plant-level Controls, Enterprise-level Controls, Plant Instrumentation), Mode of Automation, End User, and Geography - Forecast to 2030’, the Southeast Asia industrial automation market is projected to reach $17.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030.

The industrial automation market is growing rapidly in Southeast Asia due to the high adoption of automation solutions in the manufacturing, oil & gas, chemicals & materials, and pharmaceutical sectors. With the implementation of automation components such as sensors, robots, machine vision systems, and enterprise control solutions, companies can drastically reduce operating and labor costs. Manufacturing companies are increasingly investing in industrial automation technologies to improve system reliability & efficiency and eliminate production errors caused by human labor.

The growth of this market is driven by the growing adoption of robots in the manufacturing sector, government initiatives to promote industrial automation, and increasing investments in transforming conventional production facilities. The growing number of SMEs and rising demand for IIoT in Southeast Asia's manufacturing sector are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the stakeholders in the Southeast Asia industrial automation market. The high initial investment may restrain the market's growth. Furthermore, the limited availability of skilled labor and cyber risks associated with automated systems are expected to challenge the growth of the Southeast Asia industrial automation market.

The Southeast Asia industrial automation market is segmented by component (enterprise-level controls, [product lifecycle management {PLM}, enterprise resource planning {ERP}, manufacturing execution systems {MES}], plant instrumentation [motors & drives, robot {articulated robots, cartesian robots, selective compliance assembly robot arms (SCARA), collaborative robots, other robots}, sensors, machine vision systems {cameras, optics and LED lighting}, relays & switches, other plant instrumentation components] and plant-level controls[supervisory control and data acquisition {SCADA}, distributed control systems {DCS}, programmable logic controllers {PLC}, and other plant-level controls]), mode of automation (semi-automatic systems, fully-automatic systems), end user (oil & gas [upstream, midstream, downstream], chemicals & materials, paper & pulp, pharmaceuticals & biotech, mining & metals, food & beverage [beverages & distilleries, dairy processing, bakery & confectionary, meat, poultry, and seafood products, fruits & vegetables, oil & fats, other F&B end users], power, consumer goods, automotive, machines & tools, electronics & semiconductors, aerospace & defense, and other end users). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on component, the Southeast Asia industrial automation market is segmented into plant instrumentation, plant-level controls, and enterprise-level controls. In 2023, the enterprise-level controls segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Southeast Asia industrial automation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing adoption of PLM, ERP, and MES solutions for streamlining the production & enterprise processes across the manufacturing & industrial sectors, the rising need to automate industrial production with industrial automation software, the growing popularity of connected industrial automation solutions, and the growing demand to analyze productivity and efficiency in industries. However, the plant-level controls segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on mode of automation, the Southeast Asia industrial automation market is segmented into semi-automatic systems and fully-automatic systems. In 2023, the semi-automatic systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Southeast Asia industrial automation market. However, the fully-automatic systems segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the growing need to increase industrial production capabilities. Adopting fully-automatic systems helps companies increase their throughput volumes by automating the feeding and assembly processes. The companies adopting fully-automatic systems are usually large-scale companies with automated equipment in their operating facilities and are exploring ways to minimize long-term costs by reducing human labor.

Based on end user, the Southeast Asia industrial automation market is segmented into oil & gas, chemicals & materials, paper & pulp, pharmaceuticals & biotech, mining & metals, food & beverage, power, consumer goods, automotive, machines & tools, semiconductors & electronics, aerospace & defense, and other end users. In 2023, the oil & gas segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Southeast Asia industrial automation market. However, the automotive segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing implementation of machine vision systems and sensor technologies by automotive manufacturers, increasing utilization of robotics for automotive body assembly automation, including streamlining repetitive processes like welding, material handling, and assembling auto body components, and intelligent automation for enhanced manufacturing flexibility. Automotive manufacturers can save on labor costs and rework, improving quality and repeatability with robotics, vision, and software integration.

Based on country/region, the Southeast Asia industrial automation market is segmented into Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Rest of Southeast Asia. In 2023, Singapore is expected to account for the largest share of the Southeast Asia industrial automation market. Singapore’s major market share is attributed to the rising opportunities for industrial automation in the manufacturing sector, the growing presence of leading manufacturing companies to implement industrial automation solutions, the growing economy, and rising investments in Industry 4.0. Also, the growing installation of industrial robots in Singapore and the growing presence of automation machinery manufacturing companies are improving the significance of the Southeast Asia industrial automation market. Companies are exerting efforts for expansion in the industrial automation market space, which helps to promote the growth of the industrial automation market in Singapore. For instance, in May 2021, [AM1] Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division (a business unit of Hexagon AB) (Sweden) opened its new smart factory innovation Centre in Singapore. Hexagon’s flagship facility in Southeast Asia will offer smart digital manufacturing technologies and autonomous, connected ecosystems. This includes Hexagon’s latest advanced Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) solutions for design engineering; Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) software for production applications; precision metrology, superior sensors, automation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, data management, and analytics solutions. However, Indonesia is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the Southeast Asia industrial automation market are ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Rockwell Automation Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Schneider Electric SE (France), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), FANUC CORPORATION (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), and General Electric Company (U.S.).

Scope of the Report:

Southeast Asia Industrial Automation Market Assessment—by Component

Enterprise-level Controls Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

Plant Instrumentation Motors & Drives Robots Articulated Robots Cartesian Robots Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arms (SCARA) Collaborative Robots Other Robots Sensors Machine Vision Systems Cameras Optics and LED Lighting Relays & Switches Other Plant Instrumentation Components

Plant-level Controls Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Other Plant-level Controls



Southeast Asia Industrial Automation Market Assessment—by Mode of Automation

Semi-automatic Systems

Fully-automatic Systems

Southeast Asia Industrial Automation Market Assessment—by End User

Oil & Gas Upstream Midstream Downstream

Chemicals & Materials

Paper & Pulp

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech

Mining & Metals

Food & Beverage Beverages & Distilleries Dairy Processing Bakery & Confectionary Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Products Fruits & Vegetables Oil & Fats Other F&B End Users

Power

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Machines & Tools

Electronics & Semiconductors

Aerospace & Defense

Other End Users

Southeast Asia Industrial Automation Market Assessment—by Country/Region

Indonesia

Singapore

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Vietnam

Rest of Southeast Asia

