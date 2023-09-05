Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada launches Mentorship Equals Campaign

Scientific research proves what we have known all along

Toronto, ON, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This September, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada is calling for volunteers to become “Big” mentors. The ‘Mentorship Equals’ campaign launched this month to engage adults over 18 to learn more about mentoring and their potential role in the equation.

What makes this campaign different is the remarkable science behind it. Social scientists have been able to prove that the type of adult relationship provided by mentoring can actually help buffer the negative effects of adversities on a child’s developing brain and protect a child from the effects of toxic stress experienced when living with certain childhood adversities. In short, we can now prove that mentorship absolutely helps a child access their resilience, directly improving their life outcomes well into adulthood.

“Shared moments with people we look up to make us who we are. They make us resilient so we can handle tough times. Research shows that mentorship equals so many other things as well, like unlimited potential and opportunity,” says Jill Zelmanovits, President and CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Month is recognized across Canada to shine the light on the meaningful work that is carried out at more than 95 agencies in the BBBS network. Applicants do not need to be social workers. Life experience is exactly what children need to learn from their mentors. Mentors give a few hours of their time a month and receive training and support from professional staff on how to build a safe and consistent adult relationship.

“The most rewarding experience about mentoring is seeing a youth start to believe in their hopes and dreams and believe that they can achieve anything. The support we give them now is invaluable,” says Kayla Redekopp of Brandon, Manitoba, mentor since 2019 and a member of Big Brothers Big Sisters National Youth Mentoring Advisory Council.

To learn more and to enquire about opportunities in your community, visit mentorshipequals.ca.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada (BBBSC) is a not-for-profit leader who unites local mentoring providers from coast to coast to coast, in urban, rural, remote, and Indigenous reaching communities. BBBSC supports over 95 individual Big Brother Big Sisters (BBBS) service providers through a federated model by igniting growth, innovation, and collective strength across the BBBS Network. Children and families are at the heart of all we do. The national organization provides services and programs to member agencies to assist them in their work with parents, caregivers, school communities, mentees, and volunteers.

