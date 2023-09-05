S.C. Department of Education Releases 2022-2023 SCPASS, SC READY Assessment Results

The South Carolina Department of Education released the 2022-2023 school year results for the South Carolina Palmetto Assessment of State Standards (SCPASS) in Science and the South Carolina College-and Career-Ready Assessments (SC READY) examinations in English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics given in the elementary and middle school grade levels.

“Reading is the foundation of all other learning. For the first time in recent history, at least half of our students in each grade level tested as proficient in English Language Arts,” said State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver. “The big investment South Carolina is making to ensure that every K-3 teacher is empowered with the tools they need to effectively teach reading, coupled with the excitement I’ve heard from teachers participating in this LETRS professional development, makes these results particularly exciting to see. I am confident we’ve only scratched the surface of the progress we’re going to see in this vital area.”

“The most recent math results underscore the need for us to dig as deep into evidence-based practices like high-dose tutoring to help turn the tide,” Weaver said. “The state is now working to prioritize and simplify standards and learn from effective strategies other states are using propel student achievement forward.”

She concluded, “I am so thankful for the dedicated work of our South Carolina educators, and as I so often remind people: this data is a tool not a weapon. Just like a GPS app, it gives us a clear picture of where we are on the map, so that we know how to plot our course to get to where we need to go. We know we have a lot of hard work ahead to clarify our vision and align our resources to ensure that every South Carolina child graduates college, career, or military ready. It will take all of us to get the job done, and I know students, parents, teachers, and community members across the Palmetto State are up to the challenge.”

SC READY

SC READY is a statewide assessment in ELA and Mathematics that is aligned to the South Carolina College and Career Ready Standards for ELA and Math. All students in grades three through eight are required to take the SC READY assessment except those who qualify for the South Carolina National Center and State Collaborative (SC-NCSC). The SC READY assessment was given for the first time in the 2015-2016 school year.

Nearly 54 percent of third through eighth grade students tested met or exceeded expectations in ELA on state assessments during the 2022-2023 school year. This is an increase from 47 percent during the 2021-2022 school year, 42 percent during 2020-2021, and 45 percent during the 2018-2019 year.

41 percent of students met or exceeded expectations in math, an increase from 39 percent last year. Although only 37 percent met or exceeded during 2020-2021, the 2022-2023 school year falls short of the 45 percent who met or exceeded expectations pre-pandemic in 2018-2019.



*The chart shows the last four SC READY ELA assessment results. SC READY was not administered to students during the 2019-2020 school year under state Proviso.

*The chart shows the last four SC READY Mathematics assessment results. SC READY was not administered to students during the 2019-2020 school year under state Proviso.

SCPASS

The SCPASS is a statewide assessment program that tests students in science that are aligned to South Carolina’s science standards. Pursuant to Act 94, the SCPASS Science assessment is administered statewide to students in grades four and six. State proviso suspended Science testing for students in grade eight. SCPASS Social Studies is no longer administered.

45 percent of the fourth and sixth grade students tested in 2022-2023 met or exceeded state standards in science. 46 percent of students tested in 2021-2022 met or exceeded, while 43 percent met or exceeded in 2020-2021.

​*The chart shows the last four SCPASS Science assessment results. SCPASS was not administered during the 2019-2020 school year.

State, school district, and school level data for the SC PASS and SC READY assessments can be accessed by visiting South Carolina Palmetto Assessment of State Standards (SCPASS) and SC READY - South Carolina Department of Education.