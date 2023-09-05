Submit Release
MDC invites the public to a prescribed burn workshop Sept. 21 near Chillicothe

Chillicothe, Mo. – Prescribed burns are an efficient and cost-effective way for landowners to improve wildlife habitat or livestock forage. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a prescribed burn workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Poosey Conservation Area west of Chillicothe.

Prescribed burning can be a valuable tool for managing native plant diversity and controlling undesirable vegetation. However, a burn can be dangerous and ineffective when not used properly. This workshop will provide basic information on how to plan and execute a prescribed burn.

Upon registration, participants will be given a link to the virtual online portion of the prescribed burn course. This online course is a mandatory prerequisite to the workshop, and there is a $25 fee to complete the online learning. This fee is for the host company of the online course, not MDC. Upon completion of the online portion, participants must print their certificate of completion and bring it to the event. The participant will not be allowed to check into the event without their certificate of completion.

Participants will meet at the Carlton house shop on the area. To reach the shop, turn east off of Route U onto County Road 510. Signs will then direct participants to the meeting area. A demonstration burn will be conducted at the workshop if weather allows, so please dress accordingly with leather boots, leather gloves, and a long sleeve shirt and pants made of natural fibers such as cotton or wool. Water and snacks will be provided.

The workshop is open to all ages. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4sU.

