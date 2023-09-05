Commissioner Simson participates in the first High-Level Electricity Grids Forum

On Thursday, 7 September, Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson will participate in the first High-Level Electricity Grids Forum hosted by the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) under the patronage of the European Commission.

The forum aims to accelerate the development of electricity grids across the EU, by bringing together high-level industry leaders, policymakers and innovators. To fulfil our REPowerEU Plan to end our imports of Russian fossil fuels, and the recently agreed ambition to reach a 45% renewable energy share by 2030, we need upgraded grids and strengthened energy infrastructure. This is key to delivering the European Green Deal. The event will bring together more than 200 participants including the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the European Union, Member States, industry stakeholders, the Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) and the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The opening and closing sessions, including the Commissioner’s remarks and keynote speech, will be live-streamed on the event’s webpage.

Ahead of the high-level forum, Commissioner Simson said: “The European electricity network is one of the largest in the world, and a key enabler for Europe’s clean energy transition. Europe will only ensure its energy security and deliver on its climate ambitions if our power infrastructure expands and evolves to be fit for a decarbonised energy system. But European networks are currently facing a number of challenges related to permitting, grid congestion and access to financing. The Future of Grids Forum is a timely opportunity for lead industries and stakeholders to make their voices heard and feed into the ongoing policy discussion at EU level.“