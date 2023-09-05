Real Good Foods Highlights Record Dollar Sales Figure in the Most Recent SPINS Measured Channel Results

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGF) (“Real Good Foods” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness frozen and refrigerated food company, today released the U.S. SPINS retail scanner performance data across all its products from the most recent period ending August 13th, 2023(1). SPINS data captures consumption data in the Food, Drug and Mass retail channel, which represents approximately 50% of the Company’s sales.

Real Good Foods posted record Dollar Sales in Measured Channel with consumption of $8.9m in the four-week period ending August 13th; fueled by growth in core categories and velocity increases.

Real Good Foods brand in total grew 29% over the four-week period vs. Year Ago, and 82% vs. 2 Years Ago. Real Good Foods core products, which include Entrée and Breakfast items, grew 46% over the four-week period vs. Year Ago while non-core items grew 17% vs. Year Ago.

The overall Frozen category (2) was flat at 0.1% over the four-week period.

The Health & Wellness Frozen Food subcategory (2), which includes Health and Wellness focused brands like Real Good Foods, grew 6.6% over the four-week period.

“These results demonstrate the growing demand Consumers, and our Retail partners have for our items across our strategic platforms, Breaded Chicken, Global Entrees, and Breakfast. People are realizing they can enjoy the foods they love without loading up on sugar or processed carbohydrates. Today, 88% of US consumers are struggling with metabolic health conditions* related to diet, and it’s important these folks have healthier options. Our mission is to drive access and simply help people feel better every day, and live healthier lives,” said Bryan Freeman, Executive Chairman at Real Good Foods.

Sources: 1. SPINS Total US MULO, excluding Costco, dollar sales for 4-week ending August 13th, 2023 2.The “Overall Frozen Category” and “Health & Wellness Frozen” category excludes Frozen and Refrigerated Meat, Poultry & Seafood. 88% of Consumers are metabolically unhealthy - https://www.unc.edu/posts/2018/11/28/only-12-percent-of-american-adults-are-metabolically-healthy-carolina-study-finds/

