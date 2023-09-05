Delaware Labor & Employment Attorney Lauren E.M. Russell Joins Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP , today announced that Lauren E.M. Russell has joined the firm as a partner in the labor and employment group.

Russell has a proven track record advising employers on a broad range of issues related to compliance with local, state and federal labor and employment laws, as well as conducting high-level investigations of discrimination and harassment on their behalf. She also counsels clients in administrative proceedings before state and federal administrative agencies, including the EEOC, the Delaware Office of Anti-Discrimination and the Delaware Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board. Russell assists employers in developing and conducting in-house training for emerging legal issues including the pregnancy, reproductive rights and family care provisions of the Delaware Discrimination in Employment Act.

“Lauren’s experience across emerging legal issues combined with her emphasis on client service make her a qualified, well-versed attorney,” said Kathleen Furey McDonough, chair of the firm’s executive committee. “She will work closely with our team to strengthen and grow our labor and employment practice, solidifying it as one of the top practices in the state.”

“I’m thrilled to join such a respected and established firm in Delaware,” said Russell. “Potter Anderson has a great reputation for delivering outstanding client service and I’m confident that our team’s combined experience will continue to give our clients the best possible results.”

Russell was recently featured in Chambers USA among listed Delaware labor and employment practitioners, where commentors noted, “she is practical, thorough and gets good results.” She is a member of the American Bar Association and Delaware State Bar Association. Russell received her J.D. from Temple University Beasley School of Law and her B.A. from Wesleyan University.

