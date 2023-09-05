Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,273 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,867 in the last 365 days.

Registration Open for ESGL Holdings Limited Virtual Analyst and Investor Day on September 6, 2023

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ESGL) (“ESGL” or “the Company”), a sustainable waste solutions provider whose mission is to recycle industrial waste into circular products using innovative technologies and renewable energy through its operating entity in Singapore, Environmental Solutions (Asia) Pte. Ltd. (“ESA”), announced that registration is open for its virtual analyst and investor day on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

To register, please go to the Events section of the Company’s Investor Relations webpage.

Management will discuss the market opportunity for circular economy and carbon-neutral waste treatment in Southeast Asia, the Company’s long-term growth opportunities and strategy, technology platform, environmental impact, capital allocation priorities, and plans to drive long-term shareholder value.

Presenting from ESGL will be:

Leng Chuang Quek, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Lawrence Law, Chief Growth and Sustainability Officer

The company will also be joined by Dr. Andrei Veksha, Director and Founder of Nanomatics Pte. Ltd., which has a joint venture with ESGL to manufacture high-value carbon nanotubes and hydrogen from plastic waste.

The presentation, including a question-and-answer session, is expected to conclude by 11:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. A recording of the webcast will be made available following the event.

About ESGL Holdings Limited

ESGL Holdings Limited (“ESGL”) is a holding company incorporated as an exempted company under the laws of the Cayman Islands. At the forefront of driving sustainable waste management solutions, ESGL is dedicated to revolutionizing waste transformation with an emphasis on innovative technology and a commitment to preserving the environment. ESGL conducts all its operations through its operating entity incorporated in Singapore, Environmental Solutions (Asia) Pte. Ltd. (“ESA”). For more information, including the company’s filings with the SEC, please visit https://esgl.asia.

Investor / Media Contact:

Crocker Coulson
CEO, AUM Media, Inc.
(646) 652 7185
crocker.coulson@aummedia.org

ESGL Contact:

Lawrence Law
Chief Sustainability and Growth Officer
ESGL Holdings Limited
(65) 6653 2299
lawrence.law@env-solutions.com


You just read:

Registration Open for ESGL Holdings Limited Virtual Analyst and Investor Day on September 6, 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more