Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,272 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,879 in the last 365 days.

Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Results of its 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor” or the “Company”), a diversified global shipping company, announced today that the Company’s 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") was duly held on September 1, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., local time, at 223 Christodoulou Chatzipavlou Street, Hawaii Royal Gardens, 3036 Limassol, Cyprus.

At the Meeting, the following proposals were approved and adopted:

  1. The re-election of Mr. Petros Panagiotidis to serve as the Company’s Class C Director until the 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;

  2. The appointment of Deloitte Certified Public Accountants S.A., as the Company’s independent auditors for the fiscal year of 2023; and

  3. One or more amendments to the Company’s Articles of Incorporation to effect one or more reverse stock splits of the Company’s issued common shares, at a ratio of not less than one-for-two and not more than one-for-100 and in the aggregate at a ratio of not more than one-for-100, inclusive.

About Castor Maritime Inc.

Castor Maritime Inc. is an international provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of oceangoing cargo vessels.

Castor owns a fleet of 20 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 1.6 million dwt, currently consisting of 1 Capesize, 6 Kamsarmax, 11 Panamax dry bulk vessels and 2 2,700 TEU containership vessels.

For more information please visit the Company’s website at www.castormaritime.com. Information on our website does not constitute a part of this press release.

CONTACT DETAILS

For further information please contact:

Petros Panagiotidis
Castor Maritime Inc.
Email: ir@castormaritime.com

Media Contact:
Kevin Karlis
Capital Link
Email: castormaritime@capitallink.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Results of its 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more