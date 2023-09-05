Starbox Unveils StarboxAI - ViPro Module with Text-to-Video Feature to Promote Creativity and Accelerate the Design Process in Content Creation

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: STBX) (“Starbox” or the “Company”), a service provider of cash rebates, digital advertising, and payment solutions with a goal of becoming a comprehensive artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions provider within Southeast Asia, proudly announces the launch of the StarboxAI - ViPro module, featuring an innovative text-to-video function. The StarboxAI – ViPro module's Text-to-Video feature allows content creators to translate text instructions or scripts into visually engaging video content. This technology enables the generation of a mass library of short video content, reducing the time to create a video, and is particularly designed to produce content for social media.



By leveraging the StarboxAI - ViPro module, content creators can have access to greater efficiency with creativity in one tool that allows for seamless integration into existing production workflow, enabling the delivery of a diverse range of promotional videos while maintaining an active social media presence, all at a fraction of the time compared to conventional methods.

Mr. Lee Choon Wooi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Starbox, expressed his enthusiasm: “The StarboxAI - ViPro module increases the efficiency of creating video content. By seamlessly integrating text-to-video conversion into existing workflows, we are simplifying video production, making content creation more accessible. This feature underscores Starbox's commitment to innovation and enhancement of productivity across various industries, as we endeavour to assist our partners in their efforts create engaging video content more effortlessly.”

About Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.

Headquartered in Malaysia, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven, rapidly growing company with innovation as its focus. Starbox is aiming to be a comprehensive AI solutions provider within Southeast Asia and also engages in building a cash rebate, digital advertising, and payment solution business ecosystem targeting micro, small, and medium enterprises that lack the bandwidth to develop an in-house data management system for effective marketing. The Company connects retail merchants with retail shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebates offered by retail merchants on its GETBATS website and mobile app. The Company provides digital advertising services to advertisers through its SEEBATS website and mobile app, GETBATS website and mobile app and social media. The Company also provides payment solution services to merchants. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.starboxholdings.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “assesses,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

