The North Texas Food Bank Joins Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month Campaign to Ensure Food Isn’t an Impossible Choice for 640,000 People Facing Hunger in North Texas

Hunger Action Month Campaign Aims to Inspire the Public to Join the Fight to End Hunger and Raise Awareness of Hunger in America

Dallas, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) will join Feeding America and other member food banks for Hunger Action Month® this September to inspire people to join the fight to end hunger and raise awareness of people experiencing food insecurity across the United States. Food banks around the country are working to make a real and lasting impact on hunger in their communities, and they are asking for the public’s support.

“Everyone needs nutritious food to thrive, and yet the North Texas Food Bank service area is the fourth highest in the nation in food insecure people, with stark disparities persisting along racial and ethnic lines,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO for the North Texas Food Bank. “Joining the nationwide movement to end hunger helps ensure everyone, no matter their race, background or ZIP code, has access to the food and resources needed to thrive.”

Feeding America is the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a nationwide network of 200 food banks, including the North Texas Food Bank, and 60,000 partner food pantries and meal programs. September marks the 16th year the organization has organized the annual call to action. This year’s campaign presents the impossible choices that millions of people in America are often forced to make between food and other basic needs.

During September, you can choose to make a difference for thousands of North Texans facing Hunger. The North Texas Food Bank joins Feeding America food banks across the country to participate in the annual Hunger Action Month, an annual campaign dedicated to driving awareness and inspiring action to help end hunger in America, both nationally and on the ground in local communities. Our voice, actions, and commitment help ensure every community has the food they need to flourish. Because when people are fed, their futures are nourished.

“Food has a tremendous impact on people’s lives. We have all experienced firsthand how a meal goes beyond solely nourishing our bodies,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “Access to nutritious food is essential for each of us to reach our full potential and reminds us that we can all help to create positive change in our communities to ensure that no one goes hungry in America. Now is the time for us to come together to elevate the voices of people who experience food insecurity and inspire everyone to join the movement to end hunger.”

The hunger needs across NTFB’s 13-county service area have exceeded the highest levels of demand seen during the pandemic as inflation continues to strain household budgets and limit the resources of families and individuals to access the nutritious food they need.

The North Texas Food Bank is dedicated to easing this burden for North Texas neighbors by providing not just food for today, but also hope for tomorrow by addressing the underlying barriers to food security. Hunger Action Month is a great opportunity for the community to get involved in the fight against hunger. You can find a full calendar of Hunger Action Month events and engagement opportunities at www.ntfb.org/ham. Below are a few highlights of ways to take action this September.

CANstruction Dallas is currently on display through September 10 at NorthPark Center. View the art-themed structures built entirely out of canned foods and other non-perishable food items by teams consisting of architecture, design, engineering and construction companies. NorthPark Center visitors can vote on their favorite structure by donating to that team’s fundraising page by visiting www.ntfb.org/canstruction. Every dollar donated equals one vote and helps the NTFB provide access to three nutritious meals.

Spread the Hope Peanut Butter Drive runs throughout September. Cities, neighborhoods, corporations and organizations will collect jars of peanut butter that can then be distributed through the NTFB’s Food 4 Kids backpack program and feeding network of 500 partner agencies and organizations. North Texas residents and businesses can support the food drive by collecting physical jars of peanut butter or through a virtual food drive. More information can be found at www.ntfb.org/peanutbutterdrive.

North Texas Giving Day is on September 21. Celebrate community-wide philanthropy and donate to NTFB on North Texas Giving Day. You can schedule your donation or set up your own fundraising page and encourage your family and friends to contribute. It is not necessary to make a large donation to have a significant impact – every $1 donated provides access to three nutritious meals and match opportunities throughout the day will further the impact of your gift! Go to www.ntfb.org/ntgd for more information.

Take part in Hunger Action Day on September 15. This is a day during Hunger Action Month when collective actions across the country are focused on greater impact. No action is too big or small. Sign up to volunteer at the Food Bank or a food pantry in your local community. Watch the Dallas skyline light up orange!

Advocate for hunger relief. Call or email your elected officials. Tell them why hunger matters and encourage them to strengthen critical nutrition programs in the 2023 Farm Bill—the nation’s centerpiece federal legislation for food and farming—that impacts access to nutritious food for people facing hunger, including seniors, children and active military members. You can find your representatives at www.ntfb.org/representatives. Visit www.ntfb.org/advocacy to stay informed of the many ways government programs can help bridge the hunger gap both locally and nationally – and how you can help.

Register campaigns benefiting the NTFB will be running throughout September for Hunger Action Month. Contribute to the NTFB at the checkout register when shopping at Kroger, Albertsons/Tom Thumb or H-E-B/Central Market stores.

The State Fair Food Drive begins on September 30. The North Texas Food Bank is partnering with the State Fair of Texas again this year to collect food donations to help feed a growing population of residents in need. On opening day, visitors can bring two 16-oz jars of peanut butter for a discounted ticket and each Wednesday, patrons who bring five cans of food will get a $5 admission.

Donate our most needed food. It’s easy to send a few of our most-needed items by visiting our Amazon Wishlist at www.ntfb.org/amazon

Hunger Action Month is a time for everyone across the country to collectively act against hunger. Every action – big or small – is one step closer to a North Texas where no one is hungry. You can choose to donate or advocate. You can choose to volunteer or raise awareness. You can choose to help end hunger. Learn more about how you can join the fight to end hunger by visiting www.ntfb.org.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked non-profit hunger relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a network of nearly 500 Partner Agencies and organizations across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries.

In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to more than 144 million nutritious meals or nearly 400,000 meals a day, a 5% percent increase over the prior year. The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity and financial stability, and is ranked 87th on Forbes 2022 Top 100 Charities in America. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger relief organization.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment.

We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

