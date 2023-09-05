Police Commissioner Come clean revealing the hidden truth of replica firearms

Submit Release
The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) would like to respond to the Solomon Star article claiming Police Commissioner to come clean revealing the hidden truth regarding the replica guns supplied to the RSIPF by PRC in 2022.

Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau has clearly explains in a press release disseminated by the RSIPF Media Unit to other media outlets and was posted on the RSIPF Facebook page as a response on this matter on 22 February 2022.

Commissioner Mangau has time and time again explains, “These replica firearms (95 replica rifles and 92 replica pistols) are not capable of firing any live munitions. They are for training purposes and weigh about the same weight of real rifles and pistols. There are 60 pieces of x plastic rifles and 150 pieces of plastic pistol training aides received by RSIPF donated by PRC.”

The Commissioner of Police would like to reiterate here, the truth remains the consignment are imitation firearms from China for Training Purposes. These replicas were not smuggled or concealed and was cleared as per Process. Solomon Island is a sovereign country and when it comes to security we must be sensitive about police capabilities. There is nothing to conceal or hide regarding these replica guns. These things do not in any way threaten the security of this country so far, except they are as good as helping RSIPF in building its tactical knowledge and capabilities.”

RSIPF officers have been training with the replica guns upon its arrival and we will continue to use these replicas for training purposes. It is important that facts are verified, therefore it would be helpful if the opposition leader can bring in the mentioned senior police officer for discussion and establish facts.

