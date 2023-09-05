Submit Release
Intercept Pharmaceuticals to Conduct Fireside Chats and One-on-One Meetings at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare and serious liver diseases, today announced that Jerry Durso, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intercept, and Andrew Saik, Chief Financial Officer of Intercept, will participate in fireside chats and investor meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences: 

  • The H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, for which the chat will be taking place on September 11th, 2023, from 11:00-11:30am ET. 
  • The Baird Global Healthcare Conference, for which the chat will be taking place on September 13th, 2023, from 3:10-3:40pm ET. 

The fireside chats can be accessed on the investor page of Intercept’s website at http://ir.interceptpharma.com

About Intercept 
Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare and serious liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and severe alcohol-associated hepatitis (sAH). For more information, please visit www.interceptpharma.com or connect with the Company on LinkedIn, Threads, and X (formerly Twitter).

Contact 
For more information about Intercept, please contact:

Investor inquiries: investors@interceptpharma.com
Media inquiries: media@interceptpharma.com


