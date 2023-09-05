PRIB: Young Filipino bowlers lauded for bagging 2 gold medals

PHILIPPINES, September 5 - Press Release

September 5, 2023 Young Filipino bowlers lauded for bagging 2 gold medals A team of young Filipino bowlers was commended and lauded by the Senate for bagging two gold medals in an international competition held in Blue-O Rhythm and Bowl in Bangkok, Thailand. Senate Resolution No. 87 was adopted by the Senate on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 commending and congratulating the Filipino keglers for winning two gold medals in the 21st Asian Youth Tenpin Bowling Championships. The resolution was introduced and sponsored by Sen. Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports. All members of the Senate were made co-authors of the resolution. Go said the keglers made a historic feat when they secured the overall crown for the first time and won two gold medals during the competition. According to the resolution, Artegal Barrientos secured a gold medal in the boys' masters division and after teaming up with Zach Ramin, Stephen Luke Diwa and Marc Dylan Custodio, they bagged the boys' division championship title. Barrientos defeated Australia's bowler Blake Walsh in the boys' masters final, with a score of 443-349. He is also the first Filipino male bowler who accomplished such a feat since the eighth edition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 1996. "The competition in Bangkok was an intense showcase of skill, determination and sportsmanship where Filipino keglers displayed unparalleled prowess in the sport of bowling," the resolution said. "The Filipino keglers dedication to honing their abilities, combined with their unwavering commitment to representing the Philippines on the global stage, proved to be instrumental in their resounding success and has not only raised the bar for Filipino athletes but has also brought immense pride and joy to the country," the resolution added. Go also expressed his gratitude to the coaches, mentors and the entire staff who supported the athletes. He said he will continue to pursue sports development programs and initiatives that promote athletes welfare to further motivate the Filipino status in the sporting world.