Party leader stresses ties with China in meeting with Chinese liaison official

VIETNAM, September 5 - HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Nguyễn Phú Trọng on Tuesday met head of the International Liaison Department and member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Liu Jianchao.

The Vietnamese Party chief lauded the Chinese Party official's visit as the two Communist Parties and two countries are maintaining a good and substantial development momentum, and are celebrating the 15th anniversary of the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership (June 2008 - June 2023).

Party chief Trọng asked Liu to convey the best regards and congratulations to General Secretary, President Xi Jinping, expressing his appreciation for the support of the Chinese people for Việt Nam's revolutionary cause and the construction of socialism and national development throughout different periods, as well as the special and important contributions of the Chinese leadership, particularly Xi Jinping, to the development of the Việt Nam-China relationship in recent years.

Trọng expressed gratitude and highly appreciated the warm reception and hospitality of General Secretary, President Xi Jinping, the Party, the State, and the Chinese people during his official visit to China last year after the 20th National Congress of the CPC.

He praised the proactiveness and positive efforts of the two sides at various levels in implementing the common perception between the highest leaders of the two Parties and the Joint Statement between Việt Nam and China during the visit, contributing to further strengthening and deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Việt Nam and China in a new phase.

Briefing the Chinese guest of his recent visit and work session in the northern border province of Lạng Sơn and the Hữu Nghị (Friendship) International Border Gate, the Vietnamese Party leader stressed Việt Nam's continued priority towards development of China-Việt Nam ties.

Trọng acknowledged and proposed that the two foreign affairs committees of the two Parties continue to closely coordinate and enhance the effectiveness of the annual meeting mechanism between the two agencies' heads, promote cooperation between the advisory bodies of the two Parties, and enhance the strategic orientation role of the relationship between the two Parties for the overall relationship between the two countries, through specific actions to implement the Joint Statement achieved during the recent official visit to China, which helps to elevate the traditional friendly cooperation between the two Parties and two countries to new heights.

The Chinese official expressed joy in visiting Việt Nam and concurred with the Vietnamese host on important guidance on enhancing cooperation between the two Parties and two countries.

Liu congratulated the socio-economic development accomplishments that the Vietnamese people, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, led by General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, have achieved since the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam until now.

He expressed delight at the positive development trend of the Việt Nam-China relationship, especially the historic significance and the successful outcome of General Secretary Trọng's official visit to China at the end of 2022.

He expressed confidence in the bright future of the development of the relationship between the two Parties and two countries under the leadership of the CPC, led by General Secretary Xi Jinping, and the CPV, led by General Secretary Trọng.

Liu affirmed that the International Liaison Department of the CPC would continue to closely coordinate with the CPV's Foreign Affairs Committee and the foreign affairs and diplomatic agencies of Việt Nam to effectively implement the common perceptions and important agreements between the two Party leaders.

The same day, head of CPV's Foreign Affairs Committee Lê Hoài Trung and his Chinese counterpart had a working session, where the two discussed and reviewed the progress in bilateral ties after Party leader Trọng's visit to China in October 2022 and measures to boost cooperation between the two Parties in the future. — VNS