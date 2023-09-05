ParaZero to Showcase its Leading Safety Systems for Commercial Drones at the Commercial UAV Expo in Las Vegas

Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (“ParaZero”), an aerospace company focused on drone safety systems for commercial drones and urban air mobility aircraft, announces its participation in the upcoming Commercial UAV Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 5-7, 2023. The Company to showcase its autonomous safety systems for commercial drone and urban air mobility (UAM) aircraft.

The Commercial UAV Expo is an important international trade show and conference highlighting leading unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) trends and technology, focusing on the evolving global interest and demand for integrated drone technology solutions for a wide range of commercial and other applications.

As the use of drones becomes increasingly prevalent across various global sectors, the need for advanced safety measures has surged. The Commercial UAV Expo serves as the perfect venue to showcase, discuss, and demonstrate the cutting-edge safety technologies developed by ParaZero. These pioneering autonomous safety solutions are now essential components in many commercial drone activities, especially in situations involving crowded areas or operations that go beyond the drone operator's line of sight (BVLOS).

With the help of ParaZero's safety technology, a multitude of organizations and drone pilots around the world have gained the regulatory green light for more complex operations. This encompasses not only BVLOS missions but also flights over people (OOP), operations in high-density urban areas, and drone-based delivery services. These milestones highlight the crucial role that reliable, quick-response safety systems play in ensuring both the drone's security and that of the environment it operates in.

Contact us for additional information and schedule meetings during UAV Expo at: contact@parazero.com

About ParaZero Technologies



ParaZero ( https://parazero.com/ ) is a world-leading developer of autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drone and urban air mobility (UAM) aircraft. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero designs smart, autonomous parachute safety systems designed to enable safe flight operations overpopulated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS).

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the use of drones becoming increasingly prevalent across various global sectors, the surge in the need for advanced safety measures and autonomous safety solutions being essential components in many commercial drone activities. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s final prospectus (Registration No. 333-265178) dated July 26, 2023. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. ParaZero is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michal Efraty

Investor Relations, Israel

+972-(0)52-3044404

michal@efraty.com

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. | 30 Dov Hoz, Kiryat Ono, Israel 5555626

P: +972-36885252 | E: contact@parazero.com | F: +972-3-688-5246