Decorative Glass Market Size & Share Surpass USD 8.7 billion by 2030, Rising at a 4% CAGR – Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research
Rising investments in the construction industry, a rise in the number of construction projects being undertaken globally, a focus on innovation, and the introduction of new manufacturing technologies are the main factors driving market expansion.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global market for decorative glass was estimated to have acquired US$ 5.88 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to advance with a steady 4% CAGR from 2020 to 2030 and by 2030, the market is likely to gain US$ 8.7 billion.
The interior and exterior of residential and commercial buildings frequently utilize decorative glass because it adds beauty, privacy, light and space. The use of decorative glass expands the possibilities for artistic expression because it is a flexible and sustainable material. It helps architects and interior designers to realize their ideas via the use of elements that are both aesthetically pleasing and functionally sound.
Doors, stairs, railings, desks, tables, and walls in a variety of residential and commercial structures all feature decorative glass. Glass shelves, flooring, and furniture all fall under the category of ornamental glass.
Global Decorative Glass Market: Key Players
To fulfill the demand for decorative glass in diverse end-use sectors in both established and emerging nations, manufacturers are concentrating on increasing their production capacity.
The following companies are well-known participants in the global decorative glass market:
- AGC Inc.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.
- SCHOTT AG
- Taiwan Glass Industry Corp.
- RSL Inc.
- Bendheim
- Guardian Glass LLC
- ALUMCO LLC
- Qingdao REXI Industries Co., Ltd
- Glass Unlimited
- NAM HENG GLASS GROUP
- AVIC Sanxin Co., Ltd.
- Ginde Glass Co., LTD
- Noval Glass
Key developments in the global market for decorative glass are:
Key Findings of the Market Report
- Market during the projected period is the increase in demand for decorative glass in the architecture and construction industry.
- In the last few years, North American construction activity has dramatically expanded.
- Another important factor anticipated to propel the market is the rise in demand for ornamental glass in back-painted glass applications.
- Back-painted glass items provide a simple method to add a contemporary feel to rooms while also enhancing space and light.
- They provide hues with cutting-edge, glossy and satin finishes for a modern appearance.
Market Trends for Decorative Glass
- Residential accounted for more than 60% of the global market for decorative glass in terms of end use in 2019. It is anticipated that it will maintain its dominance between 2020 and 2030.
- Decorative glass is frequently used to reduce heat and glare, block out outside noise, boost natural illumination, offer security, or enhance the décor. It is employed in many residential applications in addition to doors, windows, walls, shelves, cabinets, stairways, and balconies.
- With a market share of more than 25%, windows dominated the decorative glass industry globally in terms of application in 2019.
- The building and construction sector's explosive expansion is a major market driver for decorative glass. Window producers have started using beautiful glass in their creations. To create a desired aesthetic, these motifs may be combined with particular framing designs and various frame colors. They come in a variety of textures and colors and are strong.
Decorative Glass Market Regional Outlook
Various reasons are propelling the growth of the decorative glass market in different regions. These are:
- Asia Pacific accounted for a significant proportion of the worldwide decorative glass market in terms of volume in 2019.
- It is anticipated that the decorative glass market in Asia Pacific will continue to grow rapidly during the forecast period. In 2019, the region accounted for more than 50% of the worldwide market for decorative glass. Decorative glass is in great demand in the Asia Pacific region, especially in China is rising steadily owing to the rising use of decorative glass items in workplaces, malls, hotels & restaurants, and casinos in the area.
Global Decorative Glass Market Segmentation
Product Type
- Single Glass
- Colored
- Scattered
- Printed
- Coated
●Laminated Glass
○Interlayer Film
■Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB)
■Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA)
■Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)
■Polyester (PET)
■Others (including Cast-in-place Liquid Resin)
Type
- Colored
- Fabric
- Printed
- Coated
Application
- Partitions
- Stairs
- Wall Cladding
- Windows
- Others (including Furniture
End Use
- Residential
- Commercial
- Offices
- Malls
- Hotels & Restaurants
- Casinos
- Others (including Airports)
Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
