Gill Tailor: World Renowned Hong Kong Bespoke Tailor on Tour in Canada — September 6 - 10, 2023 & September 13 - 17, 2023

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World renowned Master Tailor, George Gill of Gill Tailor, based in Hong Kong is coming to Canada and will be available to offer the ultimate in bespoke tailoring for the most discerning dressers. Gill Tailor will be in Richmond Hill, Ontario at the Sheraton Parkway Toronto North Hotel and Suites from September 6 to 10, 2023 and September 13 to 17, 2023 inclusive from 9:00AM to 9:00PM everyday. 7:00PM to 9:00PM by appointment only. Walk-ins are welcome at all other times, but appointments are also available and encouraged to avoid wait times.



All new customers are encouraged to visit https://gilltailor.com/bookanappointment/discount-page/ to register for a unique VIP INTRODUCTORY DISCOUNT CODE which entitles new customers to receive special pricing.

Packages for both men and women are available and feature Gill Tailor’s famous suits and custom tailored shirts, with detailed refinements such as choice of jacket cut, cuff style, choice of monograms and buttons, choice of collars, and much more. Gill Tailor also features luxurious designer fabrics such as, Reda, Cloth Dormeuil, Loro Piana, Cloth Ermenegildo ZEGNA, Colombo and many more.

“It’s Shirt Night!” is a package that encourages groups of 5 or more people to come out and make a night of it. Shoppers can come and get measured for their shirts and then head out to dinner at The Keg with a $20 coupon.

“The desire for affordable ‘true bespoke’ tailoring has never been greater. Refined bespoke tailoring used to be reserved for a limited audience. My mission is to bring this level of quality and service to every discerning dresser that wishes to stand out from the crowd. The days of the “pandemic-era casual dress” is over! It’s time to look your very best with a suit that reflects your unique personality,” says George Gill, Master Tailor.

